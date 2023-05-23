Whatever work I’ve done has led me to this moment: Sonakshi Sinha on ‘Dahaad’ success

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI): As someone who learned “everything on the job”, actor Sonakshi Sinha says she counts all the “good, bad, ugly” moments from her career as part of her growth.

The actor, who made her debut with “Dabangg” in 2010 as the love interest of Salman Khan’s cop character, has now donned the police officer’s uniform for a critically-acclaimed turn in Prime Video series “Dahaad”.

- Advertisement -

But she does not consider her journey from “Dabangg” to “Dahaad”, her digital debut, a “full circle” yet.

“It’s not a full circle. ‘Meri jalebi ban rahi hai’. I’m still going around in a spiral. And, I want to keep growing. This is a good place I have reached in 13 years now. Whatever I’ve learned, I’ve learned on the job with the people I’ve worked with, the roles I’ve done and the things I’ve worked on,” Sonakshi told PTI in an interview.

“Everything teaches you something and whatever experiences I’ve had, whatever work I’ve done… good, bad, ugly, whatever it may be, have all led me to this moment,” added the actor, known for films such as “Lootera”, “Noor” and “Force 2”.

In the last one decade, there has been a shift in the portrayal of women police officers on screen — be it Tabu in “Drishyam”, “Kuttey” and “Bholaa”, Sanya Malhotra in “Kathal”, Shefali Shah in “Delhi Crime” series and Raveena Tandon in “Aranayak”.

- Advertisement -

Sonakshi said it’s “about time” that these changes happened.

“It’s actually a really good time for a woman to be an actor in the industry because great characters are being written and there’s such lovely content coming out, so it’s a fantastic time,” the 35-year-old actor said.

The praise coming her way for the portrayal of Anjali Bhaati, the sole woman cop in the interiors of Rajasthan who suspects a serial killer is on the loose, has been “overwhelming” for her.

“It’s like my debut has happened all over again. I’m getting so many messages and calls from people I haven’t spoken to in a year or so. It’s truly overwhelming, it’s been so good. Even my family loves the show,” she added.

“Dahaad” is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, with Kagti serving as co-creator of the show along with Zoya Akhtar.

- Advertisement -

Sonakshi said she was waiting for a character that was “so powerful, raw and empowering”.

“When it came to me, it just resonated with me and everything that I stand for. It just felt like a perfect fit. I had to say yes. In fact, I told Zoya and Reema that nobody other than me is playing this role and I’m saying yes right away. I guess, stars really aligned on this one,” she said.