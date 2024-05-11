Willem Dafoe, Tom Hiddleston to star in biopic on mountaineer Tenzing Norgay

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS): Hollywood stars Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe have been roped in to feature in the biopic of the legendary Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.

Norgay, who climbed Mount Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary in 1953, was among the first men to reach the summit of the world’s highest peak.

- Advertisement -

Hiddleston will portray Hillary, while Dafoe will portray the English expedition leader, Colonel John Hunt, reports Variety.com.

A search is currently underway to cast the lead role of Norgay.

‘Tenzing’ comes from acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Peedom (‘Solo’, ‘Sherpa’), who has the exclusive rights to tell the Nepalese-Indian mountaineer’s story via his family and has a close relationship with the Sherpa community.

The project is written by Academy Award-nominated Luke Davies and produced by Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films, alongside Jennifer Peedom and Davies. The executive producers are Simon Gillis, David Michod, and Norbu Tenzing.

- Advertisement -

Peedom said: “I could not be more thrilled to bring Tenzing Norgay’s story to the screen. I’ve been working towards this film my whole career, and I’m incredibly grateful to Tenzing’s family for entrusting me with it. I am excited to work with See-Saw Films and our amazing cast to bring this story to life.”

The director added that Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe are two of the most generous and talented actors in the business, so pairing them with our brilliant Himalayan cast is going to be electric.

“I have no doubt this film will resonate widely. We all have our own mountains to climb, and this film shows us what human beings are truly capable of,” Peedom added.

Tibetan-born Norgay alongside New Zealand mountaineer Hillary, both outsiders on a British expedition, defied the odds to achieve what was considered impossible, reaching the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest.

- Advertisement -

In the film, after six previous attempts, Norgay risks everything for one final venture. He must navigate treacherous politics and perilous weather as he embarks on the most significant climb of his life.

Norbu Tenzing, son of Tenzing Norgay, added: “Jen is somebody who has earned the respect of our people, understands the community, and is deeply immersed in our culture. She’s a great human being and someone that we trust, and she has had a lifelong interest in the story of my father, Tenzing Norgay.”

“We are so excited to embark on this exhilarating ascent led by one of the most inspirational directors we’ve encountered, Jennifer Peedom,” said See-Saw’s Sherman and Canning.

Added producer Liz Watts: “This is an extraordinary story, fueled by Luke Davies’ incredibly powerful script. With Jen Peedom’s authentic and captivating direction and with our exceptionally talented cast, we can’t wait to bring Tenzing’s awe-inspiring story to audiences worldwide.”