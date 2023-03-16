ZEE5 Announces Direct-To-Digital Release Of ‘Am I Next’

Mumbai, March 15 (PTI): Director Rahat Kazmi’s film “Am I Next” starring Anushka Sen will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 17, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Touted as a “free-to-air film”, “Am I Next” follows Honey, a 14-year-old rape survivor who fights a long legal battle for her right to terminate her pregnancy. Kazmi, who co-wrote the film with Kritika Rampal, said this film is extremely special because of its powerful story.

“With a lot of research, we managed to make a film that will connect with the audience. After multiple accolades, we are glad that ZEE5 will platform the movie and it will reach out to the audience in 190+ countries.

“Anushka Sen has done a splendid job with her character, and I am sure it will make the audience emotional but at the same time inspire a lot of individuals. People will connect with this film, and I hope that it makes a little difference to our society as well,” the filmmaker said in a statement. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “As the multilingual storyteller of India and Bharat alike, we take pride in partnering with storytellers who have diverse, impactful and entertaining stories to tell. 羨m I Next’ has a very strong narrative that has won multiple accolades and we are glad to platform this movie on ZEE5.