King Charles 111 Aims To Synergise Tradition With Modernity At Coronation

By: Kalyani Shankar

Viewers worldwide will witness the coronation ceremony of British King Charles and his Queen Camilla on May 6. The critical moment in modern British history will be 70 years after Queen Elizebeth11 coronation in 1952.

Though Charles succeeded Queen Elizabeth 11 in September 2022 after her death, the coronation will only occur now. From the investiture ceremony to the big coronation day, it will be a long weekend of many events, lunches, and community events. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was a “unique moment” for the country.

The ceremony will include the Recognition, the Coronation Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture, and the Enthronement and Homage. While most other world monarchies have discontinued this pompous event, Britain still continues.

King Charles now also heads the Commonwealth, a group of 54 independent countries comprising 2.4 billion people. He needed to show the world his reign would be modern and the Commonwealth would be inclusive. There is a growing demand for reparation payments and an apology for slavery.

The guest list for Charles’ ceremony has been slashed from 8,000 to just 2,000. Other monarchs like Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Poland’s President Duda, and President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will participate for the first time in 900 years. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India at the coronation.

Most British royal family members will attend, including William, Prince of Wales, his wife Katherine, and their children. Notable absentees include Meghan Merkel, but her husband, Prince Harry, will be present, and so will Prince Andrew. US President Joe Biden will be absent, but his wife, Jill Biden, will lead the US delegation.

The service will include different faiths and community groups following the King’s wishes. Indian-origin peer Lord Indarjit Singh will represent the Sikh community and

Lord Patel will represent the Hindu community. Charles has long expressed interest in all religions, regardless of race or religious beliefs.

That brings us to the larger question of whether such an event holds the significance it once did, and does the monarch need one. There has been a debate in the country on this issue. While some would like the continuation of the monarchy, others consider it a burden on the country’s economy, particularly the younger generation, when there is an economic crisis. Some anti-monarchy groups feel it might seem out of place in 2023.

The latest YouGov opinion poll to assess the public mood before the coronation revealed that Charles is not unpopular but is certainly less popular than his mother and son, Prince William.

The survey suggests broad support for the monarchy, with 58% preferring it to an elected head of state – which was supported by 26%. Only 32% backed the monarchy. Moreover, while over-65-year old supports the monarchy at 78%, the young are the least likely.

There were doubts about how effective Charles would be. He impressed the royalists and non-royalists during his first six months on the job. He has reshuffled royal residences. He would like to slim down the royal household.

The new postage stamps bearing the image of King Charles III without the crown were released by the Royal Mail. Also, Charles rejected Heathrow’s offer to name Terminal 5 after him, an honour it also extended to his mother. Terminal 2 became the Queen’s Terminal in 2014

In the past, Charles’s broken marriage with Diana left him unpopular. Now this is changing. People are willing to accept Charles and his Queen Camilla.

As the Prince of Wales, King Charles started The Prince’s Trust in 1976 with his severance pay from the British Navy. This provides first grants for people with disadvantaged backgrounds. His other interests include climate change, employment prospects for young people, and interfaith relations. There is an Indian connection, too, with the coronation.

So far, the queens have worn the famous 105-karat Koh-i-Noor diamond, mined in Golconda in Andhra Pradesh, to coronations. The Kohinoor was put in a cross on Queen Mary’s crown in 1911. Still, the diamond was removed from the crown and sent to the Tower of London for public display to avoid controversy. India has demanded the return of Kohinoor, and Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have also claimed the “jewel in the crown.”

After the coronation, King plans to downsize the royal household and the number of working royals. Also, the Sunday Times reported Charles wanted Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle, and Balmoral to be transformed into public places.

Politically, too the King would like to be more flexible than his mother. He has developed a good rapport with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He has already said he will abide by the constitutional principle to avoid controversy as King. Overall, King Charles aims to be a modern king in line with the changing times. (IPA Service)