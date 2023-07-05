Advances in the Liver Transplant

By: Prof (Dr.) Subhash Gupta

Advancements In treatment modalities for liver ailments in the past few years are boon to the patients by improving treatment outcomes and prolonging life. There are newer treatment protocols such as splenic artery embolization whereby liver pressures can be decreased and transplant can be delayed. Although the results of liver transplant have improved considerably, there is a pressure on a family to undergo a major operation for donation. It would be desirable to extend the life of existing liver as much as possible and limit transplant to those who will survive less than 3 months without transplant. Let me highlight what all has become possible in treatment of liver disease.

Liver cancer: There are 3 main types of liver cancer. The first is hepatocellular cancer which develops in an individual with liver disease. If identified early, we can now treat it without surgery by local ablative therapy. This not only cures the cancer but also delays the progression of liver disease and transplant can be delayed.

The second type of liver cancer is from the bile ducts and in many cases they can be respected successfully or if they cause jaundice, stents can be placed to relieve the jaundice. Effective chemotherapy can also be offered to these patients once resection has been done to ensure that it does not come back again.

The third type is what is known as secondary liver cancer which means that it started from another organ in the body and then has spread to the liver. These can be quite difficult to treat but in the case of secondary colon cancer surgery and chemotherapy may considerably prolong life.