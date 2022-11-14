Adversity Often Pushes Us In A New Direction

By Priyanka Saurabh

Adversity can be defined as an unfavourable fate, event, or fate; situation marked by misfortune, adversity, or distress. It is inevitable that in our lifetime, we will go through adversity and circumstances, and learning to embrace these circumstances with grace and dignity can be beneficial to our journeys. The rich roots of character can be developed when one learns to embrace the adversity that one faces in life, when one learns to ask what lessons can be gained from their misfortunes and each adversity has a different and unique lesson that can be learned only when adversity is embraced.

If we have to go through difficult situations, then first of all we should not lose our patience at that time and we should do any work with courage. If you do any work with patience, then that work is always successful, no matter how difficult it is, any work can be done with patience and courage, and even the most difficult situations can be defeated. If you are struggling in any problematic situation, then we should not lose our patience, we should face those situations together. Able to see the surface of people’s true colours-real friends. Although adversity can be painful and difficult, it can be seen and understood as a blessing in disguise, no matter how independent, you will need people and often one’s true friends will come out in the most unfavourable times.

When faced with adversity, the individual becomes aware that there will be no more solution than sitting and crying about it and becomes creative to seek a remedy for the circumstances. Whatever difficult situation you have to face in life, do not panic at all. Considering those situations as a challenge, keep moving forward. Try to solve problems. Gradually the circumstances will become favourable. Those who face challenges succeed in life and emerge as leaders in front of society.

Adversity is a better teacher than good luck. Under the greatest adversity, lies the greatest ability to do good – for oneself and others. Adversity often pushes us in a new direction. The greatest advantage of adversity is that it shakes us of our decency. It brings us great challenges and teaches us how to deal with them. This gives a ‘wake-up call’. So, every adversity is an opportunity and not a curse or punishment. Adversity is like a strong wind. It tears us all down, but for things that can’t be torn down, we see ourselves as we are. Great people see adversity as an opportunity, and they know they can learn something. They chase the difficulty and work endlessly to fix it. They do not give up and they create the greatest potential for themselves and others in difficult times.

Gandhi set an example during India’s freedom struggle. He dared to be arrested and died of hunger several times, just to ensure that the people were not demoralized and kept motivated even when the British were ruthlessly suppressing dissent and protestors. This was the key to the success of the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement. Not only did he face adversity, but his actions at this time were defining moments of India’s struggle. The freedom we enjoy today can be attributed to his actions in the face of adversity.

Great people see adversity as an opportunity, and they know they can learn something. They chase the difficulty and work endlessly to fix it. They do not give up and they create the greatest potential for themselves and others in difficult times. Those who give up in the face of circumstances are never able to achieve success in life. Within a few days, they are lost in oblivion, and no one remembers them. If you want to be successful, then face every problem firmly. Work hard despite repeated failures, and keep doing your work, one day you will surely achieve your goal. Giving examples of personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dhirubhai Ambani, he said that instead of getting distracted by the situations, they went ahead and faced them and were successful in their respective fields. If he sat down after giving up, no one would even know him.

No one passes through life without facing adversity; it is an integral part of life. Let adversity be our teacher. It will build character and test our determination. But, in the end, it will make one stronger. We must make sure to take the time to learn from the difficulties that life is sure to send our way. Otherwise, failure will define us instead of moving forward and using it to take us to higher dimensions. Take this as an opportunity rather than a cause for fear and self-doubt. (The author is a Research Scholar in Political Science, poet, freelance journalist, and columnist. She can be reached at goonjtachaupal@gmail.com)