Assam’s Kristna Saikia Making Big Ripples In The Global Arena

By Mowsam Hazarika

“My mind has never been regional, it’s a global expansion. I love to travel and explore the unknown, create, and give to the world – creating a legacy is real wealth. I love performing art and so I usually spend every week in Latin dance socials and I get to network with the international community. I love to dance Latin bachata dance and now it’s my lifestyle and culture.”

– Kristna Saikia

After doing a successful Australian Film named Tantrica, an Australian film production, Kristna Saikia will be doing another Australian film named, ‘Enemy is Coming’ It’s a science fiction film and she will be playing one of the main lead cast. The film is in a pre-production state. And it will be directed by Director Mark Ader and the executive producer of the film is Tony Lynch. It’s Australian film production.

Kristna Saikia completed her first book as an author named, ‘I am a Billion Dollar Star – feel Wealthy,’ a book on how to create an abundance of vibration in our energy field from within. According to her wealth doesn’t mean only money but wealth means wellness in all areas of life and living life to the fullest. Most people have a habit of living in a state of lack and the book is about replacing those thoughts with abundance. Each individual on this planet is a STAR-Light. The book gives a practical glimpse to make people aware of their Stardom and work on positioning themselves as a brand in the international market and creating a life-lasting legacy. The information given in the book is practical, simple, motivational, metaphysical, and transformational. Some of the topics in the book are mass seduction, how to get high net worth clients, how to expand your horizon globally, and be a celebrity, etc. She says in her words you need to shift your inner story to change the destiny of your life and be persistent with the new story.

Kristna has also been chosen as one of the Grand Judges on the panel and a Celebrity Host for the upcoming Lisa International Business Summit and Awards in London which will be held on 4th May 2023, the venue is the House of Lords, UK Parliament. The event is a unique platform where Entrepreneurs, Investors, Leaders, and Visionaries come together from around the Globe.

Kristna is paying attention to her Hollywood film career now in Los Angeles and is cast in a Hollywood Film named ‘Lockhart 2’ where she plays a Witch which is a magical fantasy character as a parallel lead with Emmy-Awarded Producer and Hollywood Actor David Lockhart. The project is in process. There is another psychological thriller film from a UK film Production which will be shot in London this year and the details of the film will be revealed after some time. More projects from Hollywood are in pipeline.

She received honourary Membership in the Rotary Club International recently which has a worldwide presence with 46,000 member clubs.

Kristna Saikia is also a successful celebrity Tarot card reader. She designed 34 Oracle divination card decks named, ‘Prophecies of the Goddesses’. It was designed, written, and created by her. The oracle deck is based on feminine energies and esoteric meanings. She also played these 34 new Goddesses characters as a Model and introduced them to their unique magical powers, and the messages she channeled in meditation are given as an extended reading in a booklet that comes along with the deck. Various photographers from India and Hollywood shot her images. The digital painting and graphic designing have been done on her nude body images by the VFX team and photographers to create fantasy characters in each card and presented very artistically and aesthetically.

The Oracle cards will give a deeper glimpse into getting clarity about one’s past, present, and future. It will reveal his/her’s energetic blocks and repeated patterns in life which affect day-to-day life positively and negatively as well as advice to make positive changes to manifest higher goals. The Oracle cards can be used with Tarot card reading as a divination tool.

Kristna is working on her third book, named, ‘Royal Paradise’ which is based on bullying and abuse. The book is a guide that will make the victims aware of their powers and empower them as well as suggest how to protect themselves from being bullied and abused. It’s about deep inner child healing as well as psychological and emotional healing. Royal Paradise book is in the designing stage and hopefully, she will publish the book this year.

She is also preparing for her Meditation and Wellness retreats this year in 2023 in San Francisco, USA, and Dubai as she is also a wellness advisor and Reiki Healer Grand Master. She was invited as a celebrity influencer guest to Arab Fashion Week 2022 in Dubai.