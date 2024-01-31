Beyond suffering: Insights from Gautam Buddha’s last words on liberation

By Dr. Aniruddha Babar

In the final moments of his earthly sojourn, Gautama Buddha, the revered sage and founder of Buddhism, bequeathed a discourse that resonates through the corridors of time. As his disciples gathered around, eager to receive his parting wisdom, Buddha’s last words painted a profound picture of transformative philosophy. This article delves into the nuances of Buddha’s parting message, dissecting the intricacies of impermanence, mindfulness, self-reliance, interconnectedness, suffering, and death. These timeless themes, echoed in his final moments, continue to guide seekers on the path to enlightenment, transcending cultural and temporal boundaries. Join us on a contemplative journey through the lens of Buddha’s last words, exploring their relevance and impact in the context of our ever-changing world.

Gautama Buddha, the enlightened sage whose teachings form the foundation of Buddhism, left behind a profound legacy that continues to inspire millions around the world. His final moments were marked by a series of poignant last words, offering valuable insights into the nature of existence and the path to enlightenment.

As an 80-year-old Buddha lay on his deathbed, surrounded by disciples and followers, he delivered a discourse that encapsulated the essence of his teachings. One key aspect of his final words revolved around the impermanence of life. Buddha emphasized the transient nature of all things, highlighting the inevitability of change and the impermanence of both joy and sorrow.

The Mahā Parinibbāna sutta of the Dīgha Nikāya (collection of the Buddha’s long discourses) gives a description of the Buddha’s movements and activities during the last few months of the Buddha’s life prior to the final passing away. The last time that the Buddha addressed the assembled monks prior to passing away is recorded as follows:

“Atha kho bhagavā bhikkhū āmantesi:

Now the Blessed One advised the monks,

“Handa dāni, bhikkhave, āmantayāmi vo:

Well now monks, I exhort you

“Vayadhammā sankhārā:

All compounded things are subject to decay

“Appamādena sampādethā:

Strive with diligence”

“Ayam tathāgatassa pacchimā vācā:

These were the last words of the tathāgata

So, the last words spoken by the Buddha prior to passing away can be considered as:

“Handa dāni, bhikkhave, āmantayāmi vo

Well now monks, I exhort you

“Vayadhammā sankhārā

All compounded things are subject to decay

“Appamādena sampādethā

Strive with diligence”

In contemplating the impermanence of existence, Buddha encouraged his disciples to be vigilant in their practice of mindfulness. Mindfulness, in the Buddhist context, involves being fully present in the moment, acknowledging the fleeting nature of sensations, thoughts, and emotions without attachment. The emphasis on mindfulness as a means to navigate the impermanence of life underscores Buddha’s belief in the transformative power of awareness.

Another prominent theme in Buddha’s last words centered on the concept of self-reliance. He urged his followers to be their own guiding light, emphasizing the importance of individual effort in the pursuit of enlightenment. Buddha’s teachings consistently highlighted the notion that each person is responsible for their own liberation, and his final words echoed this fundamental principle.

The idea of self-reliance in Buddhism does not negate the importance of community and support but rather underscores the personal responsibility each individual has on their spiritual journey. By encouraging self-reliance, Buddha instilled a sense of empowerment in his disciples, inspiring them to take an active role in their own awakening.

Furthermore, Buddha’s last words delved into the universality of suffering. He reminded his followers that suffering is an inherent aspect of human existence and that the path to liberation involves understanding and transcending this universal truth. By acknowledging the pervasive nature of suffering, Buddha provided a framework for cultivating compassion and empathy toward oneself and others.

The Four Noble Truths, a foundational teaching in Buddhism, encapsulate this understanding of suffering. Buddha’s final discourse reiterated the need to grasp the nature of suffering, explore its origins, realize its cessation, and follow the Eightfold Path as a means to achieve liberation from suffering. The profundity of these teachings lies in their applicability to the human experience, transcending cultural and temporal boundaries.

In addition to impermanence, mindfulness, and self-reliance, Buddha’s last words touched upon the interconnectedness of all phenomena. He spoke of the interdependent nature of existence, emphasizing that everything is connected in a vast web of causation. This interconnectedness extends beyond individual lives, emphasizing the intricate relationship between all living beings and the environment.

The concept of interdependence in Buddhism fosters a sense of responsibility and interconnected compassion. By recognizing the profound connections that bind all of existence, individuals are encouraged to cultivate compassion not only for themselves but also for others and the world at large. This interconnected worldview serves as a guiding principle for ethical conduct and harmonious coexistence.

Buddha’s final teachings also addressed the inevitability of death. He reminded his disciples that death is an inescapable part of the human condition and encouraged them to contemplate the transient nature of life. This contemplation serves as a catalyst for spiritual growth, prompting individuals to live authentically and align their actions with their values in the face of life’s impermanence.

Moreover, Buddha’s discourse on death serves as a reminder of the urgency to embark on the path of enlightenment. The acknowledgment of life’s fragility impels individuals to prioritize spiritual practice and ethical living, recognizing that time is a precious and finite resource.

Buddha’s last words encapsulate the core tenets of his teachings, offering profound insights into the nature of existence and the path to liberation. The themes of impermanence, mindfulness, self-reliance, interconnectedness, suffering, and death collectively form a comprehensive framework for understanding and navigating the complexities of life. As disciples and followers reflect on these last words, they find guidance on how to live a meaningful and purposeful existence, transcending the temporal and embracing the timeless wisdom imparted by the enlightened Teacher. (The author is a Professor in Dept of Political Science, Tetso College, Nagaland)