Controversy Over Ramcharit Manas, Political Turmoil

By: Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

When we read about Lord Shri Ram in Ramayana and those who divide Ram based on caste, and politics in the present society, then there is a world of difference between the two. There is no one like Ram, he wanted everyone’s welfare. Lord Rama is recognized as the ideal brother for Bharat, master for Hanuman, policy-skilful and just king for the subjects, best friend of Sugriva and Kevat, and the person who takes the army along. Due to these qualities of his, he is worshiped in the name of Maryada Purushottam Ram. Today, if we look inside ourselves and see whether we have a quality like him? No, then why should we do politics in his name just to fulfill his political wish?

- Advertisement -

Ram is the embodiment of sacrifice; would anyone want the welfare of others by giving up everything? There is no such person in the world who can take his place. Ram is Ram and his name is bigger than Ram. That’s why stop doing politics with disgusting intentions. Ram is not made for any particular caste who worships him with pure heart, he is dear to Ram. If we think in the context of the ongoing controversy over Ramcharit Manas, would it not have been tampered with by a Brahminist or a male-doer in this epic written hundreds of years ago? How can petty thoughts enter the mind of a great poet who creates many lofty characters in his poetry? The one who writes about his hero hugging the Bhils, not only eating Sha bari’s fake berries but also giving respect to the despised woman Ahalya, how can he write words against Shudras and women?

Who himself boycotted the then Brahmin society and rebelled at the linguistic level. How can he be such a supporter of Brahmins that he writes ‘Pujiye Vipra Gyan Gun Heena’? Tulsidas ji may have written Dhol, Gwar, angry animal, Rari instead of Dhol, Gawar, Shudra animal, woman? And some idiot has made it according to his thinking? We will have to re-edit the Ramcharitmanas deeply and in such a way that the couplets and couplets will have to be understood and presented contrary to the tendency of the poet. This is also very important because Ramcharitmanas is not only an epic, it is also the most-read book by the Indian society and you can hear the verses of Manas even from the mouth of an illiterate person. The meaning of saying is that Ramcharitmanas is known to the Indian public. Can’t be taken out. Yes, its modified version can be made popular.

Auspicious coincidences remain in the house just by his presence. Ramcharitmanas and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta should be there in the house of every believer and atheist Sanatani. Read for faith or to gain knowledge. You can have your uses. Behavioural skills, management, strategy, working wisely in times of crisis, social conduct, money management, etc. can be learned a lot. As for those who excrete feces with their mouths regarding these holy books, then don’t give them any importance at all. They can also raise questions about the respectability of their parents. Such people can argue that parents have maintained their marital relationship, why worship them, and why touch their feet? Does anyone know how words, language style, and caste system were prevalent in the period in which the texts were composed? We are those people who do not hesitate to take knowledge even from Ravana. Ramcharitmanas is the essence of the traditions of India. Manas is India in itself. And only Manas is India. Only Manas is eternal. Whatever is praiseworthy in India is worth emulating. Worth saving. It is all in the mind only.

This country is not able to understand Manas today. Shabri is not able to understand Bhil, Kevat, and Ahilya. Can’t understand, that what we call an army of monkeys and bears, has been the tribal tradition of this country. Those, whom we consider deprived, have been the real warriors, the real heroes of Ram ji’s fight. Manas is the essence in itself. Every couplet, stanza, and chaupai is indicative of the unique, incomparable, all-encompassing living tradition of this nation. Insulting Manas is in itself an insult to India. There cannot be a bigger treason than this. The entire Hindu society, the government, and the people will have to wake up. Leaving your malevolence, impotence, petty political selfishness, and sacrificing profit and loss, you have to burn like fire. Society, religion, government, and we, who are unable to keep the dignity of the mind, will lose the respect of our mother, our sister, our daughter, and our soul tomorrow.

- Advertisement -

In fact, due to casteism, nowadays people have started misrepresenting the meaning of verses and verses. By cutting out its context, they do not catch its meaning. In the Gurukul of ancient times, a person of every caste and community used to become high by studying. The writers of the Vedas were not Brahmins. Valmiki Ramayana was not written by any Brahmin. Ved Vyas, who wrote Mahabharata and Puranas, was the son of Nishad’s daughter Satyavati. Ramcharitmanas is not just a religious book for Hindus but a philosophy of life and is linked to rituals. Manas is not a book but a university of character building of man and it can be seen in the work and behaviour of the people. (The author is a poet, freelance journalist, and columnist, All India Radio and TV panelist, & can be reached at satywansaurabh333@gmail.com)