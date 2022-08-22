Governor- LDF Govt Standoff Takes A New Turn In Kerala

By: P. Sreekumaran

The confrontation between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government of Kerala on the Kannur University issue has touched a new low.

A protracted legal battle is in the offing with the Vice-Chancellor of the Kannur Varsity deciding to move the court against the Governor’s stay on the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary K K Ragesh, as associate professor in the Department of Malayalam, Kannur University (KU). The Governor invoked his powers as Chancellor under Section 7(3) of the Kannur University Act, 1996. Section 7(3) of the Kannur University Act empowers the Chancellor to annul any proceedings of the authorities of the University which is not in conformity with the Act and statutes, ordinances, regulations, rules or byelaws. Priya’s appointment had created a controversy following allegations that she did not have the required teaching experience to apply for the post. Favouritism was also alleged in her interview for the job. Khan also issued notices to the stakeholders, including Priya and the University VC Gopinath Ravindran.

The Governor’s action followed a complaint filed by the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) that the University had ignored low research scores and given disproportionate weightage to a “highly subjective and questionable” interview to favour Priya Varghese at the expense of six other ‘more eligible’ candidates. However, Higher Education Minister R Bindu claimed that the Government had no say in Priya’s appointment.

The Opposition parties swung into action quickly to extract political mileage out of the issue. Leader of the Opposition fired the first salvo by demanding the Kannur VC’s immediate resignation. The BJP also came down heavily against the Kannur VC’s decision appointing Priya Varghese.

On her part, a peeved Priya alleged a witch-hunt by the media in a Facebook post. Those who are criticizing her appointment had no knowledge of the University’s process in this regard. She also said that the charges that she did not have the required teaching experience had been proved wrong. She also claimed that three years spent by Priya for a faculty development programme and around two years on deputation as director of student services should be considered as teaching experience.

The SUCC however, did not agree with this. SUCC said Priya was ranked first in the interview though her research score was the lowest among all the six shortlisted candidates. Priya countered this argument with the contention that candidates needed to attain only a total research score of 75, as prescribed in the UGC regulations of 2018, to be eligible for the interview.

An angry Governor said there were serious violation of rules and decency. Everyone’s opinion was sought, but the Chancellor, who heads the institution, is being kept in the dark, commented Khan. What has widened the rift between the Governor and the Government was the approval by the State Cabinet of a Bill seeking to curtail the Governor’s role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in state universities. The Bill proposes reconstitution of the search committee to choose the VC in such a manner that the Government has the upper hand in the selection process, reducing the Governor’s role to merely givi8ng assent to the decision. The proposed bill is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Assembly session.

The Governor, however, chose not to join issue with the Government. As long as he had the powers, he will not allow any violation of the law. That was his stand. He also said that the Bill would become a law only if he signed it. What he left unsaid was that he would not affix his signature easily.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has toughened its stance against the Governor. In an article in the party’s mouthpiece, Deshabhimani daily, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan unleashed scathing criticism against the Governor. Accusing the Governor of acting as an agent of the BJP, Kodiyeri said the politics being played by the Governor would be countered politically as well as legally.

The BJP-led Union Government was using both the central investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Governors to destabilize the LDF Government – the only communist government in the country. Such attempts would be strongly resisted by mobilizing the people, Kodiyeri said. This is the first time that the CPI(M) has upped the ante against the Governor. The article shows that the party has now decided to openly oppose the Governor’s actions against the state Government.

Meanwhile, the Kannu University Syndicate has hinted that it would move the Kerala High Court against the Governor’s decision to stay the appointment of Priya. Reports have it that the Kannur V-C has received legal advice that the Governor’s stay order is not legally valid. As per the Kannur University rules, the Governor should have sent a show-cause notice to the V-C before staying the appointment of Priya. He has done nothing of the sort. Hence, his action is not legal. That is the legal advice. Reports are also rife that Priya herself may move the court against the Governor’s action. This is because there is confusion over whether the VC has the powers to challenge the Chancellor’s actions. One thing is for sure. The coming days could see intensification of the political and legal battle between the Governor and the Government. (IPA Service)