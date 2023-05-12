Homen Borgohain’s Contributions To Assamese Literature And Journalism

By: Dipak Kurmi

Homen Borgohain is acknowledged and esteemed as one of the most brilliant astrologers of contemporary Assamese literature. His literary persona is distinguished by its unmatched singularity, owing to the versatility of his talents. He excels as a poet, novelist, short story writer, essayist, and preeminent journalist. He is a diligent and astute intellectual, whose erudition is widely recognized.

- Advertisement -

In the latter half of the 1960s, Homen Borgohain assumed the editorship of the weekly newspaper Nilachal, which prompted him to delve deeper into the sociopolitical, economic, and educational concerns of Assam. He expressed his viewpoints on various significant issues of national importance, and succeeded in involving people from diverse backgrounds to participate in the discourse. He also managed to inspire the youth of Assam to engage with the intellectual world, emerging as a ‘new man’ in the 1960s and facilitating discussions on various topics during a challenging period in the country’s history. Despite the lack of financial security that came with leaving his job as a senior officer of the Environmental Public Service Commission of Assam to pursue a career in journalism, Homen Borgohain chose the path less traveled, driven by a noble purpose and ideal. The Weekly Nilachal broke away from convention and brought innovation to the field of journalism in Assam, appealing to readers with diverse interests and shining a new light on issues related to society, politics, economy, culture, and education.

It is crucial to recognize the significance of societal issues in the advancement of a country. Homen Borgohain’s remarkable contribution lies in his ability to stimulate and motivate the younger generation to think and act. Nevertheless, he speaks of his disinterest in journalism during his early career, stating that he continued in the field without any satisfaction as it was not his primary source of livelihood. However, the people of Assam may question this claim. After leaving Nilachal, he went on to edit several newspapers and magazines, and everywhere he went, he left a lasting impression, with each publication becoming a voice for people from all walks of life in Assam. His journalistic principles are unconventional and entirely his own. In his editorials, he presents issues related to the state with such force and conviction that he captures the attention of all concerned parties. Moreover, his readers express significant interest and involvement in the news articles published or written by him. Homen Bargohain’s journalism and newspaper do not solely rely on political events or sensational news stories of violence and terrorism, but instead serve as a medium to cater to the cultural sensibilities and preferences of his readership.

Through his newspaper, Homen Borgohain brings to our attention a wide range of topics, from a special book by an author from somewhere in the world to the life story of an unknown person in a remote village in Assam, and from issues of violence and terror to the presence of a few trees in the middle of a city. He possesses the ability to engage people from all walks of life, be it ordinary readers or expert writers, in deep and meaningful debates on various issues that span a long-term period in the newspaper. Typically, newspapers tend to fill their pages with current problems or events, but our societal indifference is evident as soon as another newsworthy event arises, causing the previous one to fade from our memories. However, by raising public awareness, Homen Borgohain is able to bring the issues to the forefront in a profound manner.

During his extensive career as a journalist, Homen Borgohain has had his fair share of conflicts with others. His unflinching clarity, fearlessness, and rational approach have often led to clashes with the majority over several critical issues of national importance. One such instance was during the deportation movement, where his stance and statements resulted in his expulsion. Even during the movement, the newspapers that Borgohain edited were only accessible to a handful of his loyal readers. It is noteworthy that reading the weekly newspapers Nagari and Janakranti, edited by Homen Borgohain, during those tumultuous times was considered an act of courage. But now, as time has passed, it is widely accepted that the arguments put forth by Homen Borgohain during the Assam Movement were indeed correct. Although his articles were limited in number, they served as a guiding light for a small number of admirers during the dark days of the movement.

- Advertisement -

Despite living among people, Homen Borgohain is not a passive observer of his surroundings. He actively observes and analyzes the daily events in society, seeking to understand their origins and impact on people at all levels, particularly the disadvantaged and young. He voices his opinions on various issues in a timely manner, without resorting to street protests. From his early days as a student at Cotton College, Borgohain has maintained an uncompromising stance, which he carries into his current work as a journalist.

Homen Borgohain’s newspapers were a platform for discussing and debating various issues, including the promotion of the Assamese language and the timely provision of appropriate textbooks for school students. He was always eager to facilitate these efforts and ensure their success.

Homen Borgohain’s concern lies in the well-being and future prospects of children, adolescents, and young people, enabling them to become responsible citizens of a beautiful, unspoiled world. He believes that the elders of society, including parents, teachers, writers, journalists, social scientists, and naturalists, all have a role to play in shaping their future. As an editor of several newspapers and magazines, he has actively worked towards nurturing the creative talents of teenagers and young people.

Homen Borgohain stands out from his contemporaries as a writer, and can be considered in a league of his own. From the moment he first began writing as a student at Cotton, it was clear that he possessed a unique talent. He has a distinct style as a poet, short story writer, essayist, novelist, critic, and more. His character as a writer is unconventional, and sets him apart from others in his field.

- Advertisement -

Homen Borgohain is a distinguished literary figure and a responsible journalist who faces the challenges of both creative writing and uncovering the truth of society’s everyday life. It is worth noting that he entered journalism only after establishing himself as a writer. However, he has shown rare and intricate examples of balance thus far. He is no longer a half-hearted journalist like many of us. The demands of journalism are specific to a particular time, while the demands of literature are timeless, and he understands that. As a journalist, I notice a marked difference between his views on current political news and his cultural views. His genuine sensitivity to the character and qualities of Assam’s limited and restrained cultural works is distinct and nuanced compared to that of many gifted and intelligent individuals. (A letter in search of Homen Borgohain)

The phrase “man for man” holds value only when a person dedicates their life to the betterment of humanity in all its forms, and to the progress and development of their country and nation. It requires a deep inner strength and unwavering self-confidence. Such individuals are resolute and possess the ability to provide a precise vision of the future. They approach every problem from an analytical perspective and do not easily succumb to the opinions of others. There are numerous ways to enhance one’s self-confidence and ability to confront life’s challenges. Homen Borgohain was a selfless, intrepid journalist and a distinguished writer. The ideals he instilled in our national life through his devotion and sacrifice, particularly as a journalist, will forever serve as a source of inspiration for the nation. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, he can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)