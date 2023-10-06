MS Swaminathan’s Enduring Legacy in Agricultural Science

By: Shashanka Das

Monkombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, popularly known as MS, was a towering figure in the field of agricultural science, both in India and internationally. His influential work in agricultural technology, his unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles, and his strong support for secularism distinguish him as an exceptional leader and influencer.

After completing his doctoral studies in genetics from Cambridge University in 1952, Swaminathan returned to India at a time when the country was grappling with a severe food shortage due to its rapidly growing population. India heavily relied on food imports, which proved to be a significant drain on its finances. Recognizing the urgent need to improve food production, particularly in terms of higher yields, Swaminathan played a pivotal role in the development of new varieties of rice and wheat.

Working closely with the renowned scientist Norman Borlaug, Swaminathan’s team successfully crossbred the Norin-10 wheat varieties from Japan with Indian wheat varieties, resulting in the creation of short-statured wheat varieties during the early stages of the Green Revolution. These new varieties, including Kalyan Sona, Sonalika, Safed Lerma, and Chhoti Lerma, had the potential to yield between 6 and 8 tonnes per hectare. In the domain of rice cultivation, Swaminathan and his team introduced short-stemmed rice varieties by crossbreeding the Chinese dwarf variety Dee-geo-Woo-gen with tall indica varieties in India. This led to the development of several varieties such as Jaya, Padma, Hamsa, Krishna, Cauvery, Bala, Ratna, Vijaya CO-34, Jamuna, Sabarmati, Pankaj, Jagannath, and many more, most of which had the capacity to yield 8 tonnes per hectare. Swaminathan’s collaboration with other esteemed scientists like EA Siddiq and VP Singh also resulted in the creation of popular basmati rice varieties, with Pusa Basmati being the world’s first semi-dwarf, high-yielding basmati rice variety.

The advancements in rice and wheat cultivation brought about by Swaminathan’s efforts triggered a remarkable revolution in Indian agriculture. The Green Revolution successfully increased food production without the need for expansion of agricultural land, an accomplishment Swaminathan likened to an analogy from Lewis Carroll’s “Through the Looking-Glass”. He compared the situation to the Red Queen’s statement to Alice, emphasizing that progressive efforts were required to increase food production at least twice as fast as the rising demand.

Nevertheless, despite the achievements of the Green Revolution, Swaminathan was acutely aware of its limitations. He believed that comprehensive land reforms should have accompanied the revolution, as it failed to address issues of land inequality. Swaminathan also recognized the ongoing challenges of equitable food distribution, as India continued to grapple with mass hunger and malnourishment, even after achieving self-sufficiency in food production. He consistently advocated for universal food distribution and the right to food for every citizen, recognizing that mere increases in production were not enough to eradicate hunger.

Throughout his life, Swaminathan actively supported farmers’ movements and tirelessly fought for their rights. Notably, he stood in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the controversial farm laws enacted in India during 2020-2021, and expressed his joy when the laws were ultimately repealed. Swaminathan believed that the welfare and empowerment of farmers were crucial to ensuring food security and a more equitable society.

With Swaminathan’s passing, India’s agricultural science community mourns the loss of a great leader. However, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists to tackle the country’s challenges, particularly those related to deprivation and inequality. Swaminathan’s commitment to scientific progress, humanism, and the well-being of farmers will forever serve as a shining example. We hope that his legacy will ignite the minds of young scientists, motivating them to address these pressing issues and work towards creating a more sustainable and equitable agricultural system for India and the world. (The author can be reahced at shashankadas0007@gmail.com)