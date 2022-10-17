No One Can Think Well, Love Well, Sleep Well, If One Has Not Dined Well

By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

World Food Day is celebrated all over the world on October 16. This global event marks a day calling for worldwide awareness and collective action to combat the issue of hunger and ensure healthy diets for all. World Food Day was established in November 1979, as suggested by former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food Dr Pal Romany. All sorts of solutions basically rely on agriculture since it is the main source of food and also a source of income to many. Food is one of the basic needs of human life. One is able to survive without the other basic needs like shelter and clothing but one cannot go without food. This is the reason as to why many countries take measures to ensure food security. Food is also of utter importance to us as it helps our bodies grow and develop. Without eating food, our bodies would not grow and our organs would not develop. Food releases nutrients that help our bodies grow in size and weight. Malnutrition, undernutrition and overnutrition are the causes of hunger. Both malnutrition and undernutrition refer to the effects on people of not having enough food.

- Advertisement -

The human body is just like a machine. Like an engine burning up fuel, in order to generate the required energy, the human body uses the consumed food in order to generate the driving forces to keep the heart beating, the lungs breathing and the limbs functioning. Healthy food is one of the most important parts in leading a healthy life. Combined with physical activity, a balanced food can help us to reach and maintain a healthy weight. Healthy food habits can reduce the risk of chronic diseases. It can also improve our concentration and promotes our overall health.

The famous proverb ‘Health is wealth’ reminds us about the importance of good health. Healthy eating habits are one of the vital part in achieving good health. We should always try to take a balanced diet that contains the correct proportions of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and water. We should include more vegetables and fruits in our daily life as vegetables can provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body. Food is essential to drive away hunger and malnutrition. Our body needs sufficient food to survive through. It gives us the required energy and sufficient nutrients to grow and develop to be healthy and energetic, to move around, work, exercise, play, think and learn.

Eradicating hunger and malnutrition is one of the vital issue of in this society. Not only do the consequences of not enough or lack of food cause suffering in hunger and detrimental health, they are also slow in progress in many other areas of development like education and employment. Food safety is the important things off to describe food handling, preparation, and the storage of the food in ways that foodborne illness. Food can be transmitted from a person to a person as well as servers as the growth medium of the bacteria that can cause of the food poisoning. The food is either spoiled during production or transport or thrown into the waste bins of households, retailers or restaurants. Further area of concern is generation of greenhouse gas like methane by food waste which is filling up the world’s landfills. Food is a very basic necessity for every human body to survive and to be healthy. (The author is a freelance journalist & columnist. He can be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)