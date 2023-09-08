Physiotherapy: Causes and types

By: Gita Debnath

World physiotherapy day is observed to generate awareness about crucial contributions physiotherapists makes for the society.

Physiotherapy involves evaluating, diagnosing and treating a range of diseases and disabilities.

Physiotherapy started since 460 BC. It played vital role in World War 1 & polio outbreak to cure people and physiotherapy today is an independent healthcare profession for all the age groups from neonatal to geriatrics (from birth to old age)

The importance of physiotherapy from sports field to Intensive care unit (ICU). Physiotherapy has vast role in improving patient quality of life.

Who are physiotherapist?

Physiotherapists are evidence based health care professionals, which means they always try to provide the best treatment available from research, tailored on the individual. They learn how to pinpoint an injury’s root cause and treat the patient.

Physiotherapy deals with almost all disciplines of medicine.

Orthopedics/ musculoskeletal physiotherapy

Fractures, joint stiffness, joint pain, joint inflammation, ligament strain, sprain, tear inability to work and many orthopedic conditions.

Neurological physiotherapy

Stroke, paralysis, balance disorder, Spinal cord injury, any nerve injury related conditions

Paediatric physiotherapy

Respiratory infections, fractures in children, cerebral palsy, club foot before and after a surgery (incase of CHD) and many more.

Sports physiotherapy

Physiotherapy in Rehabilitation

Onco physiotherapy

Physiotherapy deals with various conditions.

This year the day will focus on Arthritis.

Arthritis is a joint related disease, there are various types of arthritis, and arthritis is the leading disability.

Arthritis can affect people of all ages and physical fitness.

There are various types of arthritis; some of the common type of arthritis are Osteoarthritis (OA), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Spondyloarthritis, Gout, Juvenile Idiopathic arthritis (JIA).

If you are having

Joint pain

Stiffness

Swelling

Warm or redness over the joint

Crackle sound from the joint

Or movement problem

Then consult your nearby professional specialist.

The symptoms of arthritis can vary from person to person.

Arthritis can make life difficult by reducing mobility and making everyday activities harder to do. It can affect people’s ability to work and participate in social and leisure activities.

Arthritis is a progressive disease if not treated properly it can worsen with time. However, with the right treatment and approach you can manage your Arthritis and live well.

If you don’t have arthritis, then few tips may help you prevent Arthritis

Keep your weight in the healthy range

Exercise

Listen to your body; don’t ignore pain.

Avoid injury

Protect your joints

Arthritis facts & figures

Arthritis is one of the oldest known disease

Women are more likely to develop Arthritis

Children can develop arthritis too

There are 100+ types of arthritis

54% Adult with arthritis are more likely to be obese

Physiotherapists are part of multidisciplinary team that can help you manage arthritis, help you stay active and keep moving.

Physiotherapy departments in Government Hospitals, private hospitals, private clinics and rehab centers provide care for patients.

There are different schemes and policies which offer a cover for physiotherapy under them. Like

Nirmaya ( Health insurance scheme)

VIKAAS ( Day care )

These schemes provide affordable health insurance to persons with disabilities.

(The author is a student, College of Physiotherapy and Medical Sciences, who can be reached at debnathgita623@gmail.com)