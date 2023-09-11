Project Constitutional Justice-Victory To The Common Man, Victory To The Land

By: Naset Chollen

The Constitution of India, a people’s document, not only lays the foundation for a democratic and just society but also empowers the common man to champion social causes that serve the greater good. This constitutional empowerment has given rise to numerous movements and initiatives across the nation, all aimed at uplifting the common man. One such remarkable initiative is “Project Constitutional Justice,” which took root in the vibrant town of Chare, Tuensang and is now being passionately driven by ordinary citizens.

Project Constitutional Justice embodies the spirit of the Indian Constitution, which envisages a society where every citizen enjoys justice, equality, and fundamental rights. It exemplifies how common individuals, armed with the principles of the Constitution, can effect change and contribute to the welfare of society at large.

Chare, a small yet resilient town, became the birthplace of this inspiring initiative. Here, a group of like-minded individuals came together, united by a shared vision of addressing various social issues and promoting equality. They recognized that the Constitution was not just a legal document but a living, breathing guide to creating a just society. With unwavering determination, they embarked on the journey of Project Constitutional Justice.

What sets this initiative apart is its grassroots approach. It is not spearheaded by politicians or well-known public figures, but by ordinary people who believe in the power of the Constitution. These individuals are driven by a deep commitment to the ideals of justice and equality, and they are determined to make a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens.

Project Constitutional Justice operates on the principle that every citizen has the right and responsibility to ensure that the Constitution is upheld. It encourages people to actively engage with the legal and judicial systems to seek justice, to challenge discrimination, initiate effective redressal of the violation of the constitutional rights through constitutional channels and to promote the welfare of marginalized communities as guaranteed in the Constitution.

One of the key aspects of this initiative is legal literacy. It empowers individuals with the knowledge of their rights and the legal processes available to them. By conducting workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns, Project Constitutional Justice equips citizens with the tools they need to navigate the complex terrain of the legal system.

Moreover, this movement is not limited to urban centers but has spread to rural, remote areas of Nagaland including Eastern Nagaland, reaching communities that are often neglected and marginalized. It bridges the gap between legal institutions and the common man, making justice more accessible to all.

The impact of Project Constitutional Justice is profound. It has been instrumental in helping local communities in Nagaland find their own space in the constitutional paradigm. Through the collective efforts of its members adhering to the constitutional mandate revealed the infrastructural lapses and government’s negligence through video-recorded evidence.

What makes this initiative even more remarkable is its non-partisan nature. It transcends political affiliations and focuses solely on upholding the principles of the Constitution. This approach has garnered support from a diverse spectrum of society, uniting people across tribal, ideological lines for a common cause.

The residents of Nagaland hold within their grasp a potent tool for effecting change and seeking justice within their world, and that tool is found in Articles 32 and 226 of the Constitution of India. These articles grant every citizen the fundamental right to move the Supreme Court and High Courts, respectively, for the enforcement of their fundamental rights. Project Constitutional Justice serves as a powerful vehicle in bringing the significance of Art 32 and Art 226 to the doorsteps of every Naga in Nagaland. It empowers individuals by providing them with the knowledge and resources necessary to engage with the legal system, enabling them to address issues of injustice, discrimination, policy failures and rights violations effectively. Through this initiative, Nagaland’s residents are not only made aware of their constitutional rights but also encouraged to actively participate in shaping a more just and equitable society. In doing so, Project Constitutional Justice becomes a beacon of hope and change, reminding Nagaland’s people that they possess the means to shape their own destiny and make their voices heard in the corridors of justice.

In a country as diverse and complex as India, initiatives like Project Constitutional Justice serve as beacons of hope and progress. They remind us that the power to effect change lies within the hands of the common man. The Constitution of India is not a distant, abstract document; it is a living evidence to the rights and responsibilities of every citizen.

As Project Constitutional Justice continues to grow and inspire others, it stands as a shining example of how ordinary individuals can become champions of justice and equality. It proves that the true strength of a nation lies in the collective efforts of its people, working together to build a society where the ideals of the Constitution are not just words on paper but a lived reality for all.

Project Constitutional Justice believes in hopes. PCJ is a group of dreamers and doers that hold the bright torch of ‘Grund-Norm’ of our country- The Constitution of India.

Project Constitutional Justice is not just a voluntary initiative; it holds a constitutional mandate at its core. This initiative is standing strong on the shoulders of simple, ordinary Nagas who believe in constructing a better world. Project Constitutional Justice draws its authority and purpose directly from the Constitution of India, which enshrines the principles of justice, equality, and fundamental rights.

The project’s founders and supporters from all walks of life in the state of Nagaland firmly believe that the Constitution is not merely a legal document but a guiding force that empowers citizens to actively participate in the pursuit of justice. It operates within the constitutional framework, ensuring that the rights and responsibilities of every citizen are upheld and respected. In this way, Project Constitutional Justice serves as a living embodiment of the constitutional ideals that inspire individuals to champion social causes for the betterment of society and the common man. (The author is a Policy Researcher)