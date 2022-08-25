Sonali Phogat Death: Isn’t The Era Of Political Killings New In The Country?

By: Satyavan Saurabh

Haryana BJP leader Sonali Sonali Phogat died under suspicious circumstances. Doctors have told the cause of death to be a heart attack but the family has claimed that Sonali has been murdered. Sonali’s sister Rupesh has told the media that she had spoken to her mother on the phone before her death and said that “there is something wrong with the food, which is affecting my body” says Phogat’s family. That it is not death but murder and CBI should investigate it. Sonali Phogat was murdered or she died due to a heart attack, it has now become a matter of investigation. Rupesh has said that Sonali has spoken to her mother only on Sunday. She was fine and was in her farmhouse. But she told her mother that she felt something wrong with her body as if someone had done something to her. In the evening too, Sonali talked with her mother and said, “A conspiracy is being hatched against me.” Sonali went on Goa tour from 22nd to 25th August. She had gone from Mumbai to Goa in connection with work. But the day she went there, Sonali died of a heart attack on the same night. Sonali has a daughter who is now orphaned because Sonali’s husband also died a few years back under a mysterious condition. After all, what happened to this leader, only time will tell. But the era of political killings is not new in the country.

To end the injustice faced by the people of Pune before independence, the Chapekar brothers shot Rand and his military escort Lt. Ayerst on 22n June 1897. The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary. His death at the hands of Gavrilo Princip – a Serbian nationalist with ties to the secret military group known as the Black Hand – propelled the major European military powers to war with millions and millions of deaths. The never-ending cycle of anger, resignations, and new surprise alliances, due to whether tickets are available or not, the rise or fall of the leader, and the rise or fall of power-sharing prospects. There is a serious side to these differences, political violence. India’s politics is also toxic with dangerous attacks on top leaders. The life lights of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Indira Gandhi, and Benazir Bhutto were extinguished at the height of their political career. Since independence, the era of political killings has also bled the political life of India. It was not even six months after India got independence that the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi shook the world. In 1953, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who was agitating for the unity of Kashmir with the rest of India, died mysteriously in a Srinagar jail.

It was described by Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a political assassination of Sheikh and Nehru. It was not even investigated, while Mookerjee was the first industry minister in the Nehru government and the founder president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the second president of Jana Sangh, was found dead at Mughalsarai station in 1968. There was a simple district-level inquiry into his mysterious murder. The powerful Chief Minister of Punjab Pratap Singh Kairon was assassinated in Rohtak in 1965 and the reason for this was attributed to personal enmity. Then the issue also arose as to what could be the lack of political enemies of the Kairos working in totalitarianism. Then the Nagarwala massacre happened. Nagarwala had allegedly changed the voice of Indira Gandhi to withdraw Rs 60 lakh from the State Bank. Nagarwala was caught and found dead in custody under suspicious circumstances and later the investigating officer in the case also died mysteriously. India’s third Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31st October 1984 at her Safdarjung Road residence in New Delhi. Following Operation Blue Star, the Indian Army’s June 1984 attack on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, she was killed by two of her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, causing heavy damage to the Sikh temple. Over the next four days, thousands of Sikhs were killed in retaliatory violence.

If you aspire to be a part of politics then you must study political science. In the modern era, politics is now becoming beyond the comprehension of novices. As a result, survival in the political arena is now confined to the traditional stalwarts. The advantage of personality is considered appropriate from the traditional point of view in politics. Doing politics in the era of change cannot be underestimated as a challenge. Now the desire to do politics has been limited to dynasticism and contacts. In dynasticism, getting the command of politics remains under the lineage tradition, on the other hand, by coming in contact with a big politician through contacts, the desire to get political command is fulfilled. There is a saying that “Politics is a dirty game”. At present, people like big businessmen, filmmakers, sportspersons, scholar, journalists, and bureaucrats have not only increased interest in politics, but they have also started to understand the importance of politics. Now politics is acquitted of its untouchability. If we look at it from a positive perspective, the need for youth is necessary for nation-building in the political environment, provided they come into politics with true spirit and loyalty to society and democracy and have the ability to take the society on the right path. Competition has increased more than before. Now those who are desirous of doing politics can get entry into politics only based on their ability and skill. But for new players, it is no less than life-threatening like Sonali. (The author is a research scholar, poet, independent journalist, and columnist, All India Radio and TV panellist)