The False Power Of Babas, The Quagmire Of Superstition

By: Priyanka Saurabh

If an educated person is unable to get himself out of the quagmire of superstition, Manuvad, and hypocrisy, then there is no point in his being educated. Some great man had said that education is the milk of a lioness, the more it drinks, the more it will roar. Don’t push it into the quagmire of superstition. Swami Vivekananda had said – “I would rather see you people as staunch atheists than as superstitious fools. An atheist is alive; he can be of some use. But when superstition takes hold, the brain is almost dead.” It happens, the intellect freezes and man sinks deeper and deeper into the quagmire of degradation. And further, “It is far better that people become atheists by following reason and logic – than blindly start worshiping twenty million gods and goddesses just by being told by someone.”

We can understand how backward our country is from the scientific point of view by seeing such feats daily, sometimes mothers keep appearing in the women of our India and so-and-so keeps appearing in the men, after all this superstition and hypocrisy in our country In which quagmire will he be taken and pushed? We cannot even imagine this and millions of people in India are getting trapped in the trap of hypocrites like them and are sinking into the quagmire of superstition and hypocrisy.

The condition of women’s sorrow in our country is that their happiness may be different, but their sorrow is almost the same. That’s why it is not difficult for these Babas to assess the sorrows of women, Baba calls them sorrows, and assuming this as a miracle, most of the women start doing sorcery in the name of getting rid of their sorrows. The brunt of which is borne the most by that road in the locality on which in the morning batashes, sometimes lemons, and sometimes diyas are found and on that day even if someone in any house gets a headache, then the blame comes on the heads of these lemons and batashes.

All this was filled with curiosity 20 years ago when the news of totka would come daily from some or the other house in the locality and children like us who study science or have studied would also believe it. We had no option but to trust because such things were part of our upbringing. Maybe now it’s even less. But earlier the platforms would have been buzzing with such hypocrites. Once, a baba who came to the platform of a relative of mine had duped the ladies of the educated family in the afternoon by claiming to make a gold chain into two. There are thousands of stories of such hypocrites in my mind and the people associated with me who are reading this must also have them in their minds.

But even knowing all this, we go into the same quagmire. Where we know the possibility of getting trapped. We are humans; sometimes sorrow breaks us to such an extent that humans can still bear their pain. But when it comes to the family and especially the children, then he will be ready to walk on the fire with bare feet to get rid of their sufferings. That’s why we all make any number of claims, but somewhere we fall under the trap of superstition, and we come even knowing that nothing will happen from it.

The best example of this is to remove the eye in our homes, especially in the villages, this is the condition that whatever the disease may be, and the first treatment is done by removing the eye. It does not mean that the sick are not being taken to the doctor, he is taking medicines. But when someone of ours is not well, then people like us rely on the remedies given even in dreams, and sometimes when they do not understand anything, they start rolling slippers over him while crying in his illness. Knowing that this is a superstition.

In such moments people become very weak and feel that somehow they should be fine. That’s why I see people crying and crying because of their problems in the court of these Babas, then I can understand their pain. Millions of these people know that it is all hypocrisy, but they either give in to the suffering that their close ones are going through or they and themselves bow down to such places and babas. This has been going on for generations and will continue in the future also, we are humans, we know very well how to cheat others in their weak moments.

In a true sense, the development of our country will not be done by this hypocrisy and superstition, but by increasing scientific thinking. Today’s India will drink urine, bathe with cow dung, and worship cow dung, then their mind will also remain like cow dung. Superstition will remain entangled in hypocrisy. Our country will never be able to progress. Korea will not be able to prepare missiles like China, Japan, Bhutan, America, etc., nor will they be able to move forward. Will remain trapped in superstition and hypocrisy.

There are 90% superstitious people in India, in the grip of this superstition, there are men and women of almost every religion, who are getting trapped in this quagmire, superstition is a curse on the country, and to root out this superstition, the Government of India/the state government or non-governmental organizations should continue to expose these hypocrites by running a campaign, so that no hypocrites are born again in India. (The author is a research scholar in Political Science, poetess, freelance journalist, and columnist. She can be reached at priyankasaurabh9416@gmail.com)