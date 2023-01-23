Manuvad’s Melody For Selfishness

By: Priyanka Saurabh

In present times the word Manuvad (Manuwad) is being taken in a negative sense. Brahmanism is also used as a synonym for Manus. The people who speak against Manuvad do not even know about Manu or Manusmriti. Or they raise the slogan of Manuvad for their vested interests. The word caste is not even mentioned in the caste system for which Manusmriti and Maharishi Manu have been blamed. When we hear the word Manuvad time and again, a question arises in our mind what is this Manuvad? Maharishi Manu is considered the first spokesperson of the human constitution and the original ruler. Because of being the children of Manu, human beings are called Manav or Manushya. That means the child of Manu is a human being. Among all the creatures of the universe, man is the only one who has got the power of thought. The arrangements that Manu has given in Manusmriti for running the society, it can be called Manuvad in a positive sense. Manu says that according to Karma a Brahmin attains Shudrata and a Shudra attains Brahmanism. Similarly, the children born from Kshatriya and Vaishya also go to other varnas. According to knowledge and ability, the children of all varnas can go to other varnas – Janmana Jayate Shudra: Karmana Dwij Uchyate. (That is, all are Shudras by birth, and by actions, they become Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras.

Most people have a misconception that Manu was a person who was a Brahmin. The fact is that Manu was a Kshatriya and not one but many. At least ten Manus have been mentioned. The second fallacy about Manu is the conversion of Manu Siddhanta to Manuism. There is a lot of difference between theory and practice. The basis of the theory is true while the basis of the argument is tradition or convenience. The correct thing is that there is no such thing as Manu Siddhanta in Manu Smriti, rather it is just a set of ideal rules which gradually got added. Needless to say, that merit is considered supreme in Manu Smriti, so indolent people took it against themselves and they started spreading confusion. The basic spirit of Manu Smriti is sacred, which renders the worthy of the worthy.

The legal system of the Vedas has also been called the duty system. Based on that, Manu composed Manusmriti in simple language. Dharmashastra is the name of the constitution or law in Vedic philosophy. Manusmriti is neither anti-Dalit nor promotes Brahminism. Rather it only talks about humanity and human duties. Manu does not consider anyone a Dalit. Dalit-related arrangements are the gift of the British and the leftists. There is no Dalit word in ancient literature. There are not four castes but four categories of human beings, which are entirely based on their merit. First Brahmin, second Kshatriya, third Vaishya, and fourth Shudra.

The arrangements given for the functioning of the society, of them are collected in Manusmriti. This Means Manusmriti is the first constitution of human society; it is the scripture of the judicial system. This is according to the Vedas. The law system or judicial system of Vedas has also been called the duty system. Based on that, Manu created Manusmriti in simple language. In Vedic philosophy, the name of the constitution or law is Dharmashastra. Maharishi Manu says- Dharma Rakshati Rakshitah. That is, the one who protects Dharma, Dharma protects him. In the present context, the law protects the one who protects the law. Law is mandatory and equal for all.

What we call religion in present times are sects. The meaning of religion is that which is held and the holding element of man is humanity, humanity. Humanity is the only religion of man. Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, etc. are not religions, they are sects. There is no synonym for the word religion in Sanskrit in any other language of the world. Confusedly, the word ‘religion’ in English has been accepted as a religion, which is wrong. Its true meaning is sect. If any English word is taken near to religion, it can be ‘duty’. The law talks about duty.

Manu has also given the maximum emphasis on performing one’s duty. The name of the same duty is Human Dharmashastra or Manusmriti. Nowadays there is a lot of talk about rights, no one talks about duties. That is why discrepancies are seen in society. Based on Manusmriti, Maharishi Yajnavalkya also created theology which is known as Yajnavalkya Smriti. Manusmriti and Yajnavalkya Smriti have been the basic basis of India’s law and order even during the British period. Law students know this very well. Manu’s statue is also installed in the Rajasthan High Court.

In Manusmriti 10/65 Maharishi Manu says that – A Brahmin becomes a Shudra based on his qualities, actions, and abilities and vice versa. Similarly, such an exchange takes place between Kshatriya and Vaishya. According to the law of Manu, if the child of a Brahmin is unfit, then he becomes class four or Shudra according to his qualification. Similarly, children of the fourth class or Shudra can become first-class or Brahmins based on merit. There are many such examples in our ancient society when a person became a Brahmin from a Shudra. Maryada Purushottam Ram’s teacher Vashishtha was the son of a Mahashudra Chandala, but he became a sage on the strength of his ability. Vishwamitra became Brahmarshi from Kshatriya by his ability. There are many more such examples in Indian history, which automatically refute the allegations of Manu being anti-Dalit. In short, “Those who believe in humanism are automatically humanists.”

Manusmriti is neither anti-Dalit nor promotes Brahminism. It only talks about humanity and talks about human duties. Manu does not consider anyone a Dalit. Dalit-related systems are the gift of the British and modernists. The word Dalit does not exist in the ancient culture at all. The four varnas are not castes but are four categories of human beings, which are entirely based on their merit. First Brahmin, second Kshatriya, third Vaishya, and fourth Shudra. Even in the present context, we see, people have been divided into four categories – first, second, third, and fourth for running the administration. According to the system of Manu, we can keep the first category as Brahmin, the second as Kshatriya, the third as Vaishya, and the fourth as Shudra. Based on birth then his caste can be any. Manusmriti believes in only one human race. There are two differences in the human race. They are male and female.

Brahminism is not the gift of Manu. Some vested selfish elements are responsible for this. Even in ancient times, there must have been people who misused their rights to keep their unworthy children like themselves or to advance them. It is not written anywhere in our constitution to promote your unworthy children by adopting corrupt methods. For this, the then society or the individual itself is to blame. For example, constitution maker Babasaheb Ambedkar had arranged for reservation in the constitution for 10 years, but later it was extended due to political interests. What is the fault of Babasaheb in such a situation?

Manu makes the system of education compulsory for all. Even after 70 years of independence, a section of the country is still illiterate. The biggest reason for not being able to understand Manusmriti was that the British interpreted it verbatim. Due to this, there was a disaster of meaning. Westerners and leftists also spread misconceptions among the people regarding the scriptures. That’s why there was more hue and cry about Manuvad or Brahminism. Manusmriti or Indian scriptures should be read in their original form and by understanding their true spirit. Scholars should also bring out the correct and fundamental things. Only then people’s perceptions will change.

Dara Shikoh had become a devotee of Indian scriptures after reading the Upanishads. His name is recorded in history as a liberal emperor. French scholar Jacqueliot has openly praised Indian knowledge science in his book ‘Bible in India’. A Brahmin will become a Pandit and a priest, but he doesn’t need to be a Brahmin by birth. Here Brahmin means a superior person and not a caste. Even today, it is not necessary to be a Brahmin by caste for the post of a religious leader in the army, but it is necessary to be eligible. There are thousands of scholars in Aryasamaj, the institution of Rishi Dayanand, who are not Brahmins by birth. Hundreds of these priests come from the Dalit class by birth. [Based on convert station with country’s famous religious scholars] (The author is a research scholar in Political Science & can be reached at priyankasaurabh9416@yahoo.com)