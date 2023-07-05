To Air Grievances Against SMS

By: Kamal Baruah

Just the other day he was having a busy day serving customers, Lakshmi aita (grandmother) arrived at his desk. She was wondering where to find those heedless senders. Her only feeling was why an SMS could not be sent in the vernacular dialect. The helpdesk was nodded thoughtfully as financial institutions are so reluctant while pushing customers’ needs and welfare aside. Her son Ganesha was also terrified letting him know about the deduction of monthly family pension. Lakshmi couldn’t get to sleep at all last night for fewer pensions all of a sudden from her fixed monthly annuity that could no longer afford for a living.

- Advertisement -

The things were somewhat taken aback by her grievance, while a family pensioner got shocked to know her deduction of pension as her husband passed away coinciding with the age 65 years of deceased person for the deduction at 40% of basic pay. Shocking enough, the SMS reached her in English. Her submission was how come things informed us in English, while bankers speak day to day banking through counters in native language at their premises.

It was horrified her appeal but genuine as the other parts of Southern and Northern India follow transactions/notices with vernacular language along with English. However North Eastern region have preference with English only. Google, Gmail and other social media platforms go vernacular these days. Why banking do not consider for those downtrodden people as it has rural presence through facilitators?

Lakshmi deserves her right to receive SMS alert language in vernacular. Meanwhile, SBI celebrated its 68th Foundation Day on 1st July to commemorating the day of the establishment of India’s oldest commercial bank. After the State Bank of India Act of 1955, the Imperial Bank of India was officially made the State Bank of India on 1st July 1955. With this SBI day, it must inspire all to move along without any language barrier when digitization drive accelerates in peak.

However, internet banking user can set SMS language option through ‘profile setting’. Ironically, it is only English in NE region. Nevertheless English or Hindi option is available in ATM. The service of Toll Free Numbers (1800 1234) is also available in vernacular including Assamese language. Besides, customer can email, text and write to SBI for any help. Nowadays, SBI WhatsApp banking service has been launched for all banking queries. The introduction of YONO App through mobile banking has changed the lifestyle and banking for customers. Also doorstep banking services are available at select branches in urban areas.

- Advertisement -

SBI’s journey starts through numbers. It is India’s largest bank, in terms of deposits, advances, and customer & banking outlets. It serves 44.89 Cr customers with a market share of 22.84% deposits, 19.69% of advances through 22,141 branches, 58,555 ATM and 61,102 BC outlets. It has spread its presence globally and operates across time zones through 229 offices in 31 foreign countries. The government unveiled their plans for lifting millions of Indian out of poverty through direct benefit transfer payment system from its account to the beneficiary’s bank account.

At the same time, Lakshmiin her native place deserves her rights to see SMS in vernacular language. SMS is a tool for mass communication. Banks should explore opportunities and challenges. Vernacular SMS surely gives benefit to every Indian at their fingertips in the upcoming days.