Air India Express Launches Six New Daily Flights Connecting Major Cities

Air India Express has introduced six new daily flights connecting Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, and Jaipur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Thiruvananthapuram, enhancing connectivity across these key cities.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: In a significant boost to domestic air connectivity, Air India Express has launched six new daily flights connecting several major cities across India. The new routes will link Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, and Jaipur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Thiruvananthapuram, offering passengers more options for travel between these key destinations.

The introduction of these flights is part of Air India Express’s broader strategy to expand its domestic network and meet the growing demand for air travel in the country. With these new services, the airline aims to provide more convenient and efficient travel options for passengers, particularly in regions that are seeing increased economic and tourism activity.

The new routes are expected to enhance accessibility and stimulate economic growth by improving the ease of travel between these cities. The flights will cater to a mix of business and leisure travelers, providing them with better connectivity and flexibility in planning their journeys.

Air India Express’s move to increase its domestic flight offerings underscores the airline’s commitment to supporting India’s aviation sector and contributing to the overall development of regional connectivity across the nation.

