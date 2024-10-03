Novotel Guwahati Adds Electric Vehicles to Fleet, Pioneers Green Initiative in Northeast

HT Digital

Thursday, October 3: Novotel Guwahati has taken a significant step in promoting sustainability by incorporating electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet. The luxury hotel chain announced this initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, marking the first time any hospitality group in Northeast India has made such a move. The introduction of two electric vehicles at their Guwahati property demonstrates Novotel’s dedication to eco-friendly transportation and environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with the hotel’s broader mission of supporting both the environment and the local community.The company’s announcement also outlined plans to expand its EV fleet in the coming months, with the goal of doubling the number of electric vehicles in operation. This decision is part of Novotel’s long-term strategy to enhance its environmental impact through sustainable practices. The company emphasized that this shift toward electric vehicles is not only a first in the region but also reflects its commitment to promoting greener, more energy-efficient solutions within the hospitality industry.Manmeet Singh, General Manager of Novotel Guwahati, expressed the company’s vision behind this eco-conscious decision. He highlighted that incorporating EVs into the hotel’s daily operations is a step towards minimizing its environmental impact, while also providing services that benefit the local community. “By incorporating electric vehicles into our operations, we aim to minimize our environmental impact while also serving our community,” Singh said. This strategic move aligns with Novotel’s overarching sustainability goals and is a crucial part of the company’s plan to achieve the ambitious targets set by its parent company, Accor.Novotel is working toward achieving Accor’s goal of reducing energy consumption by 30% by 2030. To this end, the hotel is planning to implement additional sustainability initiatives, according to Singh. These initiatives will help further solidify Novotel’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, ensuring that the company’s operations remain aligned with globally recognized standards of sustainability.In addition to the environmental benefits, Novotel’s decision to embrace electric vehicles reflects a growing trend in the hospitality industry toward adopting more sustainable practices. Many leading hotels and resorts around the world are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly measures, recognizing the importance of reducing their carbon emissions. Novotel’s introduction of EVs in Northeast India is a pioneering move that could inspire other hotels in the region to follow suit.The transition to electric vehicles at Novotel Guwahati is part of a broader movement within the hospitality sector to reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels and promote renewable energy sources. Electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, making them a cleaner alternative to conventional petrol or diesel-powered cars. By adopting EVs, Novotel is actively contributing to the global effort to combat climate change, while also offering its guests the opportunity to participate in more sustainable travel options.Beyond its environmental impact, the initiative also supports the local economy by fostering growth in the electric vehicle market in the region. The expansion of Novotel’s EV fleet will require investment in infrastructure such as charging stations, which could benefit the local community by encouraging further adoption of electric vehicles. This will create a ripple effect, helping to promote greener transportation solutions across Guwahati and beyond.Novotel’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint are part of a larger corporate commitment to sustainability. The hospitality industry, which is responsible for significant energy consumption and waste generation, has seen a growing focus on sustainability in recent years. By taking proactive measures such as adopting electric vehicles, Novotel Guwahati is positioning itself as a leader in environmental stewardship within the hospitality sector.As the hotel continues to roll out its sustainability initiatives, it remains committed to reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions, and supporting environmentally responsible practices. The introduction of electric vehicles is just one step in Novotel’s journey toward a greener future, and the hotel is expected to introduce further measures to reduce its environmental impact in the coming years.