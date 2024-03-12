Alcheringa 2024 concludes on a high note

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: Alcheringa 2024, the cultural extravaganza hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, reached its grand finale on Day 3, wrapping up an incredibly successful edition that surpassed all expectations. The festival, larger and more dynamic than ever before, showcased a myriad of events, international performances, and a monumental increase in footfall.

The last day of Alcheringa 2024 began with a flurry of activities and multiple events during the daytime, catering to diverse interests and tastes. From cultural showcases to competitive events, the day was a testament to the festival’s commitment to providing an enriching and engaging experience for attendees.

As the night approached, the fest culminated in the grand event, “Blitzkrieg,” featuring a stellar performance by a renowned DJ and rapper. The electrifying beats and pulsating rhythms marked the perfect conclusion to a festival filled with cultural immersion and artistic brilliance.

One of the key highlights of Alcheringa 2024 was the inclusion of three international artists, marking a significant milestone after four years. The lineup featured the mesmerizing French artist Charles B, the captivating Italian artist Assurditè, and the dynamic Australian artist Kalou. These international sensations added a global flavor to the festival, resonating with the diverse audience gathered from across the nation.

The pinnacle of the festival was reached on the main night, featuring the soulful and enchanting performance by Armaan Malik, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the 150,000+ attendees. The overwhelming success of Alcheringa 2024, coupled with the remarkable increase in footfall, reflects the festival’s growing influence and popularity.

Looking ahead, the organizers express their gratitude to everyone who contributed to making Alcheringa 2024 a monumental success. With a commitment to continuous improvement, the team envisions expanding the festival even further in the upcoming years, ensuring an unparalleled celebration of culture, talent, and creativity.

The Media and Outreach Head for Alcheringa 2024, Lakshya Kohli said that The Alcheringa festival, with its sprawling and intricately designed complex, hosted a multitude of events that unfolded seamlessly, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees. The festival’s success was magnified by the participation of both international and national performers, making it a truly global celebration of culture and talent. As the festival concluded, the complex that once hosted a myriad of events now stood as a testament to the collaborative efforts of organizers, performers, and the media team. Alcheringa had not only met but exceeded expectations, solidifying its place as a monumental celebration of art, culture, and international collaboration, a release stated.