Assam CM Highlights Need for Upgrading Guwahati’s Drainage System

HT Digital

August 8, Thursday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the urgent need to upgrade Guwahati’s drainage system. The CM’s remarks come in response to ongoing concerns about waterlogging that frequently disrupts the city’s daily activities and affects residents’ quality of life.

- Advertisement -

Sarma highlighted that the current drainage infrastructure is outdated and insufficient to handle the volume of water during heavy rains. He underscored the importance of investing in modern drainage solutions to prevent flooding and improve urban resilience.

The Chief Minister’s statement reflects a commitment to enhancing the city’s infrastructure and addressing long-standing issues related to water management. The proposed upgrades aim to mitigate the impact of monsoon rains and ensure a more effective drainage system for Guwahati.

Sarma’s push for infrastructure improvement aligns with broader efforts to address urban challenges and promote sustainable development in the region.