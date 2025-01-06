BJP Jalukbari Mandal President found dead in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: In a tragic and shocking incident, Kamal Dey, the BJP Jalukbari Mandal President, was found lifeless near his residence in Maligaon’s Shankar Nagar, Guwahati, on Monday morning, as reported in a news bulletin.

His body, discovered by a passerby during a morning walk, bore severe head injuries.

Dey was rushed to Swagat Super Speciality Surgical Institute, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

Initial speculation suggested that Dey might have been murdered while returning home at night.

However, City Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who visited the scene, dismissed this theory, citing evidence from CCTV footage.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was caused by an accident at a speed breaker at 2:47 am. Despite this, some individuals continue to assert it was a murder, which has led to the involvement of the CID in the investigation”, said CP Mahanta.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, and further updates are awaited.