Diljit Dosanjh to Perform in Guwahati for “Dil-Luminati” Tour

HT Digital

September 6, Friday: Punjabi music sensation and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to light up Guwahati with his much-anticipated “Dil-Luminati” Tour. The concert, scheduled for later this month, marks Dosanjh’s first-ever performance in the city, promising an electrifying night of music, dance, and entertainment for his fans in the Northeast.

- Advertisement -

The “Dil-Luminati” Tour, which has already seen sold-out shows in several cities across India and abroad, is renowned for its high-energy performances, state-of-the-art visuals, and an eclectic mix of Diljit’s chart-topping hits. Fans in Guwahati can expect to groove to popular tracks like “Do You Know,” “Laembadgini,” “Born to Shine,” and many more.

In a statement released by the organizers, Diljit expressed his excitement about performing in Guwahati for the first time, calling it a “long-awaited dream come true.” He added, “I’ve always wanted to connect with my fans in the Northeast, and I’m thrilled to finally have the opportunity to bring the ‘Dil-Luminati’ experience to them.”

The concert is expected to draw large crowds from across the region, reflecting Diljit’s massive fanbase in Assam and beyond. With his unique blend of Punjabi folk, pop, and hip-hop, Dosanjh has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry, making him one of the most sought-after live performers today.

The event organizers have assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a memorable and safe experience for attendees. Tickets are now available online, with fans urged to book early to avoid disappointment.

- Advertisement -

As the countdown begins, Guwahati is gearing up to welcome the multi-talented star and celebrate a night of music and entertainment that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.