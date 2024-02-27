Grand Finale Of Set Wet Mega Mister North East On March 1

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Mega Entertainment, Northeast’s largest fashion and pageant event organiser, announced that the grand finale of 13th edition of Set Wet Mega Mister North East will be held at ITA Cultural Complex, Guwahati, on March 1.

The pageant has been supported by Title Sponsor – Set Wet, Style Partner – Killer Jeans, Fashion Partner – Butterfly Clothing and Accessories, and Hospitality Partner – Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo.

Announcing the 13th edition of Set Wet Mega Mister North East, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, said, ”We are so glad to be back with the most awaited manhunt of northeast. And the most unique aspect of Set Wet Mega Mister North East is that we will have not one, but three winners! There will be no runners-up and all the three top contestants will be crowned equally, along with the same prize packages. Mega Entertainment aims to offer equal opportunity to every young man to become a force of positive change in North East as a youth icon.”

Abhijeet also revealed during the press meet that one of the winners of this pageant will be sent to represent India at the Top Model of Universe which will be held at Turkey this year. ”Even in the past, winners of this pageant have represented India on international platforms, and they managed to make our nation proud. So, while the pageant is a representation of the talent from northeast India, our ambition to take our winners to international platforms and showcase their skills internationally”, added Abhijeet.

Speaking about the brand’s partnership with Mega Entertainment, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing Officer, Marico Limited, stated, “As a leader in the hair styling category, Set Wet has consistently led hair styling conversations among the youth of India. Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2024 marks an exciting milestone in the brand’s journey of emphasising the crucial role of hair styling in creating a lasting first impression and setting the right vibe from the get-go. Rooted in our core message of #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai’, this collaboration is set to elevate the grooming experience of not just the contestants but also of our valued customers in the Northeast. Set Wet has a diverse range of product offerings for the youth of today ranging from hair styling gels, waxes, sprays, hair powder, and perfumes, offering a complete range to elevate their style. With this initiative, we aim to form a deeper connection with today’s Gen Z and together with Mega Entertainment, we look forward to shaping a new era of hairstyling in the Northeast and beyond.”

Mega Mister North East is the brainchild of fashionpreneur Abhijeet Singha. It has been produced by Mega Entertainment, and is marketed by Mega Activation.

Apart from a prize package of Rs. 50,000 each, the three winners will also win an opportunity to become Set Wet brand ambassadors. Additionally, they will win travel opportunities, professional representation from Mega Entertainment, brand engagements, shoots, appearances at youth and fashion events, and public relations and reputation management for the reigning term from Life’s Purple.

Apart from the main winners, there will also be a series of subtitles that the contestants will be vying for. They are Set Wet Mister Vibe Setter, Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo Mister Congeniality, Killer Jeans Mister Fashion Icon, Butterfly Mister Style Icon.

The Top-5 contestants will feature apparels by Butterfly Clothing and Accessories, one of the fastest growing brands in Shillong. Founded by Strenuousland Marwein and Rishan Pariat, Butterfly Clothing and Accessories has won numerous awards.

Guwahati-based Reputation Management consultancy, Life’s Purple, is the official PR Partner of the event.