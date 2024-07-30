32 C
Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University

Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, bringing a wealth of experience and vision to the esteemed institution.

HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: In a significant development for higher education in Assam, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. The announcement marks a new chapter for the prestigious institution, which stands to benefit from Dr. Mahanta’s extensive experience and visionary leadership.

Dr. Mahanta, a well-respected academician and author, brings with him a rich background in education and administration. His appointment has been met with widespread approval from the academic community, who are optimistic about the future prospects of Gauhati University under his stewardship. Known for his dynamic approach and commitment to academic excellence, Dr. Mahanta is expected to spearhead initiatives that will further elevate the university’s stature on both national and international platforms.

As he steps into his new role, Dr. Mahanta expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and his dedication to fostering an environment of innovation and growth at Gauhati University. His vision includes enhancing research capabilities, improving infrastructure, and strengthening industry-academia linkages to better prepare students for the challenges of the modern world. The entire university community looks forward to the positive changes and advancements that will unfold under Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta’s leadership.

