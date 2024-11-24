25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
GMC inaugurates new public toilet at Supermarket

The facility was inaugurated by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania as part of GMC's efforts to promote cleanliness and enhance public amenities across the city.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: In a bid to improve urban sanitation infrastructure, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) inaugurated a new public toilet facility at Supermarket, Ward No. 48, the corporation announced on Sunday.

The facility was inaugurated by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania as part of GMC’s efforts to promote cleanliness and enhance public amenities across the city.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GMC stated, “Hon’ble Mayor of Guwahati @mrigen_sarania , inaugurated a new public toilet facility at Supermarket, Ward No. 48, today.”

The newly opened toilet will provide clean, accessible, and hygienic sanitation facilities for the residents and visitors of the bustling Supermarket area.

Meanwhile, the initiative aligns with GMC’s ongoing efforts to create a Swachh and healthier Guwahati under the larger vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“This initiative by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) aims to enhance sanitation infrastructure and provide clean and accessible facilities for citizens, contributing to a Swachh and hygienic Guwahati”, the GMC added.

Citizens are further urged to make use of these facilities and contribute to keeping the city clean and green.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati.
