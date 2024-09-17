34 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
GMC Begins Construction of Eight Bye-Lanes and Guard Wall

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 17, Tuesday: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has initiated a significant infrastructure development drive, beginning the construction of eight bye-lanes and a guard wall in different parts of the city. This step is part of the city’s broader effort to improve its urban landscape and provide better connectivity and safety to residents.

The project, expected to bring relief to several congested and flood-prone areas, is designed to streamline traffic flow and enhance accessibility within the city. The construction of the bye-lanes will improve the condition of several key routes that are currently in disrepair, making commuting smoother for local residents and easing congestion in major parts of Guwahati.

Alongside the bye-lane projects, the GMC has also started building a guard wall aimed at protecting residential areas from flooding, a recurring problem during the monsoon season. The new guard wall is expected to offer enhanced protection to low-lying areas that are vulnerable to waterlogging and flood damage.

The GMC has emphasized that these development projects will be completed in a timely manner, ensuring minimal disruption to daily life in the city. Local authorities have also called for cooperation from the public during the construction phase, urging residents to remain patient as the infrastructure upgrades take place.

This move comes as part of a larger plan by the GMC to improve urban infrastructure in Guwahati, making it a more resilient and sustainable city for the future.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
