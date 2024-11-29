20 C
GMC imposes penalties for unauthorized C&D waste dumping

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: In a decisive move to combat unauthorized construction and demolition (C&D) waste disposal, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed strict penalties on violators, the corporation informed on Friday.

A tempo was caught red-handed dumping C&D waste in public dustbins, prompting swift action from the authorities.

The GMC emphasized that such irresponsible practices compromise the city’s waste management efforts and drainage system.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GMC stated, “Today, a tempo was caught red-handed dumping unauthorized construction and demolition (C&D) waste in dustbins. Such practices harm our waste management efforts and will result in strict penalties.”

Alongside penalizing unauthorized C&D waste dumping, the corporation has also fined citizens for dumping garbage on roads, failing to engage with GMC-authorized NGOs, and not displaying trade licenses.

“We urge all residents to dispose of waste responsibly and comply with GMC guidelines. Proper waste management is essential to keeping Guwahati clean and ensuring public health,” the GMC added.

Citizens are further encouraged to partner with GMC-authorized NGOs for C&D waste disposal, helping to maintain a cleaner and greener city.

