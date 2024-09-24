Guwahati Chokes as Dust Pollution Reaches Alarming Levels

HT Digital

September 24, Tuesday: Guwahati is currently grappling with alarming levels of dust pollution, leaving residents concerned about the impact on their health and well-being. Over the past few weeks, the city has experienced a significant rise in particulate matter (PM) concentration, primarily due to ongoing construction work, vehicular emissions, and poor road conditions. As dust blankets the city, the air quality has plummeted, making it increasingly difficult for citizens to breathe clean air.

The high levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues. Local authorities have been urged to take immediate action to control the situation, but solutions like regular road cleaning and limiting construction dust have yet to be fully implemented.

Doctors and healthcare professionals have warned that prolonged exposure to such high levels of dust pollution can lead to respiratory ailments, including asthma, bronchitis, and other lung-related diseases. “We are seeing more patients coming in with complaints of difficulty in breathing and eye irritation,” said a local physician, emphasizing the urgent need for better air quality management.

Several environmental activists have called for stricter enforcement of pollution control measures and greater public awareness of the issue. With Guwahati’s air quality continuing to deteriorate, there is a growing demand for sustainable long-term solutions that can address the root causes of dust pollution.

As the city struggles to breathe, residents are hoping for swift intervention to improve air quality and safeguard their health from the hazardous environment

