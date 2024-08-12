Guwahati Cyber Police Recover ₹87,000 in OLX Scam Case

HT Digital

August 12, Monday: In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Cyber Police have recovered ₹87,000 linked to a recent OLX scam, underscoring the rising threat of online fraud in the region. The recovery comes after a swift investigation into a complaint lodged by a Guwahati resident, who was duped by fraudsters posing as legitimate sellers on the popular online marketplace.

According to the police, the victim was lured into transferring the amount to the scammer’s account after being convinced that they were purchasing a high-value item listed on OLX. However, the seller disappeared after receiving the payment, prompting the victim to approach the cyber police for assistance.

Acting on the complaint, the cyber police quickly traced the transaction and managed to recover the stolen funds. The case is part of a larger trend of online scams that have been plaguing the region, with cybercriminals exploiting platforms like OLX to deceive unsuspecting buyers and sellers.

The Guwahati Cyber Police have issued a warning to the public to remain vigilant while conducting transactions online, advising users to verify the authenticity of sellers and avoid making payments without proper verification. They also urged people to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.

This successful recovery serves as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity and the need for continuous vigilance in the face of evolving online threats. The police continue to investigate the scam and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the fraud.