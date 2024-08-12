31 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 12, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Cyber Police Recover ₹87,000 in OLX Scam Case

Guwahati Cyber Police successfully recover ₹87,000 from an OLX scam, highlighting the growing menace of online fraud in the region.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 12, Monday: In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Cyber Police have recovered ₹87,000 linked to a recent OLX scam, underscoring the rising threat of online fraud in the region. The recovery comes after a swift investigation into a complaint lodged by a Guwahati resident, who was duped by fraudsters posing as legitimate sellers on the popular online marketplace.

- Advertisement -

According to the police, the victim was lured into transferring the amount to the scammer’s account after being convinced that they were purchasing a high-value item listed on OLX. However, the seller disappeared after receiving the payment, prompting the victim to approach the cyber police for assistance.

Acting on the complaint, the cyber police quickly traced the transaction and managed to recover the stolen funds. The case is part of a larger trend of online scams that have been plaguing the region, with cybercriminals exploiting platforms like OLX to deceive unsuspecting buyers and sellers.

The Guwahati Cyber Police have issued a warning to the public to remain vigilant while conducting transactions online, advising users to verify the authenticity of sellers and avoid making payments without proper verification. They also urged people to report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately.

This successful recovery serves as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity and the need for continuous vigilance in the face of evolving online threats. The police continue to investigate the scam and are working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the fraud.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati-Based NGO Launches ‘HaatiApp’ to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict in Assam

The Hills Times -