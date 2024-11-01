25 C
Guwahati Cyber Police recover Rs 49,999 in fraud case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: In a successful effort by Guwahati Police, a team from the Cyber Police Station (Cyber PS) has recovered Rs 49,999.33 that had been lost in an unauthorized online transaction, the city police officials informed on Friday.

As per reports, the amount was credited back into the bank account of a resident from Ahomgaon, Gorchuk, who had reported the issue after discovering the unapproved transaction.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A team from Cyber PS recovered the full amount of ₹49,999.33/- after it was credited into the bank account of victim from Ahomgaon, Gorchuk.”

The exact details of the unauthorized transaction remain under detail probe.

Further investigation is underway to identify and take action against those involved in the unauthorized transaction.

“Earlier, the victim lost the money through unauthorised transactions without her knowledge. Further probe is on”, the Guwahati Police added.

