23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police bust 2 fake LPG franchise offices, seize fraudulent evidence

The company named Expresco Galf Gas, was reportedly engaged in duping customers by selling non-existent LPG connections.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: In a significant crackdown on a fraudulent LPG franchise scheme, the Guwahati Police unearthed two operational hubs of a fake company, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The company named Expresco Galf Gas, was reportedly engaged in duping customers by selling non-existent LPG connections.

Related Posts:

Subsequently, the offices, located in Central Plaza, Fancy Bazaar, and Upasana Complex, Ulubari, were raided by a Crime Branch team from the Pan Bazaar Police Station.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Pan Bazaar PS busted offices of a fake company, Expresco Galf Gas, at Central Plaza in Fancy Bazaar and another at Upasana Complex in Ulubari.”

As per reports, Expresco Galf Gas presented itself as a legitimate company and marketed franchise opportunities under the brand “Galf Gas” to unsuspecting investors and customers, promising them LPG connections and distribution benefits.

- Advertisement -

However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the company had no genuine affiliations in the LPG sector and operated solely to defraud people.

Furthermore, during the raid, the police seized incriminating documents, multiple mobile phones, computers, and other electronic accessories.

These items are now being examined to identify further evidence into the matter.

“Companies were used to sell franchises of Galf Gas to provide LPG connections & defraud people. Incriminating documents, mobile phones, computers, accessories & other items were seized from the office. Further probe is on”, the Guwahati Police added.

8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shillong Municipal Board mandates dog registration to address stray concerns

The Hills Times -
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December