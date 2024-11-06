Guwahati Police bust 2 fake LPG franchise offices, seize fraudulent evidence

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: In a significant crackdown on a fraudulent LPG franchise scheme, the Guwahati Police unearthed two operational hubs of a fake company, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.

The company named Expresco Galf Gas, was reportedly engaged in duping customers by selling non-existent LPG connections.

Subsequently, the offices, located in Central Plaza, Fancy Bazaar, and Upasana Complex, Ulubari, were raided by a Crime Branch team from the Pan Bazaar Police Station.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Pan Bazaar PS busted offices of a fake company, Expresco Galf Gas, at Central Plaza in Fancy Bazaar and another at Upasana Complex in Ulubari.”

As per reports, Expresco Galf Gas presented itself as a legitimate company and marketed franchise opportunities under the brand “Galf Gas” to unsuspecting investors and customers, promising them LPG connections and distribution benefits.

However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the company had no genuine affiliations in the LPG sector and operated solely to defraud people.

Furthermore, during the raid, the police seized incriminating documents, multiple mobile phones, computers, and other electronic accessories.

These items are now being examined to identify further evidence into the matter.

“Companies were used to sell franchises of Galf Gas to provide LPG connections & defraud people. Incriminating documents, mobile phones, computers, accessories & other items were seized from the office. Further probe is on”, the Guwahati Police added.