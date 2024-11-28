Guwahati Police bust drug hideout: 2 arrested; heroin, cash seized

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Nov 28: The Guwahati Police, in a joint operation led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the City Police Commissionerate and the Chandmari Police Station, conducted a successful raid on a drug hideout at House No. 46, Haldinari, Noonmati, the city police officials informed on Thursday.
The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers Mintu Rahman (28) from Ganesh Nagar and Md Dhon Ali (41) from Mangaldoi.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “SOG CGPD along with a team from Chandmari PS raided a drugs hideout at H No 46, Haldinari in Noonmati & arrested 2 drugs peddler – Mintu Rahman (28) of Ganesh Nagar & Md Dhon Ali (41) of Mangaldoi.”
During the raid, the police seized a significant quantity of suspected heroin, including 50 vials weighing 68 grams, along with 550 empty vials, suggesting a larger distribution network.
Additionally, the officials confiscated four mobile phones, ten empty soap cases, and three vehicles: two scooters (AS01ED9930 & AS02X4814) and a car (AS01BK6723) fitted with an unauthorized red siren light. A cash amount of Rs 61,500 was also recovered.
The police have initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals.
