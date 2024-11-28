26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police bust drug hideout: 2 arrested; heroin, cash seized

The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers Mintu Rahman (28) from Ganesh Nagar and Md Dhon Ali (41) from Mangaldoi.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: The Guwahati Police, in a joint operation led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the City Police Commissionerate and the Chandmari Police Station, conducted a successful raid on a drug hideout at House No. 46, Haldinari, Noonmati, the city police officials informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers Mintu Rahman (28) from Ganesh Nagar and Md Dhon Ali (41) from Mangaldoi.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “SOG CGPD along with a team from Chandmari PS raided a drugs hideout at H No 46, Haldinari in Noonmati & arrested 2 drugs peddler – Mintu Rahman (28) of Ganesh Nagar & Md Dhon Ali (41) of Mangaldoi.”

During the raid, the police seized a significant quantity of suspected heroin, including 50 vials weighing 68 grams, along with 550 empty vials, suggesting a larger distribution network.

Additionally, the officials confiscated four mobile phones, ten empty soap cases, and three vehicles: two scooters (AS01ED9930 & AS02X4814) and a car (AS01BK6723) fitted with an unauthorized red siren light. A cash amount of Rs 61,500 was also recovered.

- Advertisement -

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the arrested individuals.

“50 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 68 gms, 550 empty vials, 4 mobile phones, 10 empty soap cases, 2 scooters (AS01ED9930 & AS02X4814), 1 car (AS01BK6723) fitted with red siren light & ₹61,500 in cash were recovered and seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam wins bronze for Excellence in Display at 43rd IITF 2024

The Hills Times -
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom