Guwahati Police crack down on drug network; 5 arrested in seperate raids

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In a decisive operation against the drug menace, the Guwahati Police conducted two successful raids near the No. 2 Rail Gate, leading to the arrests of five suspected drug peddlers and the seizure of a substantial amount of illegal substances and cash, the city police officials informed on Tuesday.

In the first operation, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Pan Bazaar Police Station, acting on precise intelligence, raided a hideout near the No. 2 Rail Gate.

The raid resulted in the arrest of Srinjay Dey, 31, a resident of Sonapur. Dey was found in possession of 11 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 15.58 grams.

Additionally, police officials seized four empty vials, a syringe, and a small amount of cash.

Police officials have initiated legal proceedings against Dey, and further investigation is ongoing.

In another operation, a team from the Crime Branch acted on specific intelligence, apprehending four individuals allegedly involved in drug peddling near the same location.

“A team from Crime Branch acted on a specific intel as it arrested 4 drugs paddlers – Nur Islam (32) of Dhula, Marjina Begum (30) of Bahri, Aliza Begum (30) of Barpeta & Rashida Khatun (25) of Baghbar – from near No 2 Rail Gate today”, the Guwahati Police added.

As per reports, the suspects, identified as Nur Islam, 32, from Dhula; Marjina Begum, 30, from Bahri; Aliza Begum, 30, from Barpeta; and Rashida Khatun, 25, from Baghbar, were found with 18 vials of suspected heroin weighing 23.85 grams.

The police also confiscated Rs 3,000 in cash and four mobile phones from the suspects.

Subsequently, legal proceedings have been initiated in this case.

