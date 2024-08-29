32 C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Guwahati Police Commissioner Orders Probe into Alleged Assault on Female Protester

Guwahati Police Commissioner initiates a probe into allegations of a police officer assaulting a female protester, sparking demands for accountability.

HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: The Guwahati Police Commissioner has ordered an investigation into allegations of assault on a female protester by a police officer. The incident, which occurred during a recent protest in the city, has raised serious concerns about police conduct and accountability. Eyewitnesses reported that the female protester was forcibly handled and allegedly assaulted by the officer while participating in a demonstration.

The police commissioner’s directive to probe the matter comes amidst public outrage and demands for justice from civil society groups and political leaders. Many have called for strict action against the officer involved if found guilty, emphasizing the need for law enforcement to respect the rights and safety of citizens, especially during peaceful protests.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on police behavior during public demonstrations, with activists urging reforms to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. The investigation is expected to be thorough, with authorities promising transparency and accountability in addressing the allegations.

As the probe unfolds, the Guwahati Police have assured the public that they are committed to upholding the law and maintaining the trust of the community, vowing to take necessary steps based on the findings of the investigation.

