28 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police prevent mobile snatching attempt in Ulubari; 3 arrested

As per reports, the incident involved Samidul Islam (20) of Bilasipara, Dhubri, along with two other individuals classified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) from Silpukhuri and Birubari, respectively.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: In a swift and timely response, a team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station of the Guwahati City Police District (GCPD), with active support from the public, foiled a mobile snatching attempt in Ulubari, the city police officials informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, the incident involved Samidul Islam (20) of Bilasipara, Dhubri, along with two other individuals classified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) from Silpukhuri and Birubari, respectively.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar PS with the support of public foiled a mobile snatching incident at Ulubari today. One Samidul Islam (20) of Bilasipara, Dhubri along with 2 CCLs from Silpukhuri and Birubari respectively have been apprehended.”

The suspects were swiftly apprehended by the alert police team, preventing the crime from escalating.

Police have seized a scooty bearing registration number AS01FP0974 and the snatched mobile phone.

- Advertisement -

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

“1 scooty (AS01FP0974) & the snatched mobile phone have been recovered and seized. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Minister Kumaraswamy visits Assam to assess industrial development

The Hills Times -
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects