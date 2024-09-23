Guwahati Police prevent mobile snatching attempt in Ulubari; 3 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: In a swift and timely response, a team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station of the Guwahati City Police District (GCPD), with active support from the public, foiled a mobile snatching attempt in Ulubari, the city police officials informed on Monday.

As per reports, the incident involved Samidul Islam (20) of Bilasipara, Dhubri, along with two other individuals classified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) from Silpukhuri and Birubari, respectively.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar PS with the support of public foiled a mobile snatching incident at Ulubari today. One Samidul Islam (20) of Bilasipara, Dhubri along with 2 CCLs from Silpukhuri and Birubari respectively have been apprehended.”

The suspects were swiftly apprehended by the alert police team, preventing the crime from escalating.

Police have seized a scooty bearing registration number AS01FP0974 and the snatched mobile phone.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

