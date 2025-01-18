Guwahati Police arrest goat thieves, foil museum heist

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: In two significant unusual cases, the Guwahati Police rescued four stolen goats and recovered stolen mobile phones from a museum heist, the police officials informed on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

In the first incident, a team from the City General Police District (CGPD) under Pan Bazaar Police Station intercepted a car (registration number AS01ED3427) transporting four goats in its boot.

10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu View all stories

The goats, reportedly stolen, were discovered during a routine check.

The suspects Biju Mandal (46), Afzal Islam Laskar (36), and Kasim Ali (32) were arrested on the spot, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “No kidding but 4 ‘stolen’ Goats were out for a drive in the boot of a car (AS01ED3427) before a CGPD team from Pan Bazaar PS rescued them. Goats are safe but the thugs? Not so much. Biju Mandal (46), Afzal Islam Laskar (36) & Kasim Ali (32) were arrested. Legal action initiated.”

No kidding but 4 ‘stolen’ Goats were out for a drive in the boot of a car (AS01ED3427) before a CGPD team from Pan Bazaar PS rescued them. Goats are safe but the thugs? Not so much.



Biju Mandal (46), Afzal Islam Laskar (36) & Kasim Ali (32) were arrested. Legal action initiated. pic.twitter.com/b3WqkhvSqx — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) January 18, 2025 - Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station successfully cracked a theft case at the Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Museum in Rup Nagar.

The museum, known for its cultural significance, became the target of an audacious heist orchestrated by a former employee, Dhiren Tanti.

Tanti had allegedly turned the museum into his personal warehouse, making off with 97 mobile phones intended for display.

Acting on intelligence, the police managed to recover 30 stolen phones.

- Advertisement -

Investigations are underway to retrieve the remaining items, but for now, the museum remains temporarily closed.

“CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar PS unearth the conspiracy of a heist at the Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare museum in Rup Nagar, where ex-employee Dhiren Tanti decided to turn the museum into his personal mobile collection showroom. 30 out of 97 stolen phones recovered. Guess the exhibit’s closed for now!”, the Guwahati Police added.