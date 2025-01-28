Guwahati Police rescue abducted youth; 2 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Guwahati Police successfully rescued a 23-year-old youth who was reportedly abducted, the city police officials informed on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was carried out by a Crime and General Police Department (CGPD) team from Panikhaiti Outpost under Pragjyotishpur Police Station, in collaboration with Noonmati Police Station.

The operation was launched following a complaint filed by the victim’s father, reporting the abduction.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Panikhaiti OP of Pragjyotishpur PS, in coordination with Noonmati PS, rescued a 23-year-old victim following a report of abduction by his father.”

Acting on the information, police teams conducted a thorough technical analysis and initiated search operations.

Their efforts culminated in the rescue of the victim at a petrol pump near Forest Gate in Noonmati during the evening hours.

Two suspects, Mominul Haque (30) of Abhayapuri and Nurul Amin (40) of Mererchar, were arrested during the operation.

Both suspects are currently in police custody, and legal proceedings against them have been initiated.

“Through technical analysis and search operations, the team foiled the abduction attempt & arrested 2 suspects Mominul Haque (30) of Abhayapuri & Nurul Amin (40) of Mererchar—at a petrol pump near Forest Gate in Noonmati this evening. Legal action has been initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.