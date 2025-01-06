Assam Police rescue abducted woman, daughter, 2 minor girls

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: In two separate incidents, the Assam Police have demonstrated swift action in rescuing victims and busting a human trafficking racket, the police officials informed on Monday.

In the first case, a team from the Pan Bazaar Police Station (CGPD), with support from Hyderabad City Police, successfully rescued a woman and her minor daughter, who had gone missing from Guwahati.

The duo was located in Sai Nagar Colony, Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad.

The woman and her daughter are now being escorted back to the safety of their family in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, on 29th December 2024, an FIR was filed at Tinsukia Police Station regarding the abduction of two minor girls.

The Assam Police swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of nine individuals involved in a human trafficking racket.

The victims were successfully rescued from Itanagar and Naharlagun.

“On 29-12-2024, an FIR was lodged at Tinsukia PS about the abduction of 2 minor girls.

Following swift action, 9 accused of human trafficking racket were apprehended. The victims have been rescued from Itanagar & Naharlagun”, the Tinsukia Police stated.