22.9 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
type here...

Guwahati sculptors worried about completion of idols amidst incessant rain

City received 106.4 mm of rain so far

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: An anxious Ratan Paul peeks towards the entrance of his smoke-filled workshop in Guwahati’s Pandu area, hoping to catch a bright ray of sunlight without the raindrops cutting it out.

Paul claims not to have witnessed such a long spell of incessant rains in his career of nearly 50 years as a sculptor of idols as he, like other idol-makers in Assam’s largest city, pray to the heavens to clear the weather so that they can complete their Durga idols in time.

- Advertisement -

“I have been in this profession for 49 years now and never has it rained for so long before Durga Puja. We are really worried about how to complete the idols,” Paul told PTI while giving the finishing touches to special decorative pieces of clay for the idols at his workshop.

“We are using firewood, coal and even burners connected to LPG cylinders to dry the idols,” he said, pointing to the sculpted idols being placed in groups around lit stoves with the smoke filling the entire workshop.

Paul’s son, Kanchan, who joined his family business after graduation, added, “We are at wit’s end on how to finish the work properly. We have to move on to the painting now and the sculptures are not even dry yet.”

The Paul’s workshop has about 20 orders this year, all from Guwahati barring one that needs to be delivered to Nalbari, about 70 km from here.

- Advertisement -

They have hired seven to nine additional hands to assist them in meeting the Puja orders, as they do annually, while a couple of others are employed on a regular basis.

Sharing their anxiety is Ranjan Paul, a workman at a nearby workshop that is run by a couple.

“I am from Goalpara and am here for the Puja orders. We have four orders for Durga idols this year and are hard-pressed to finish on time as rains have played havoc,” he said, as he continued polishing off an idol.

“The owners of this workshop, a husband-and-wife couple, are working day and night with us. We can only hope that the weather clears up a bit,” Ranjan added, even as a light drizzle continued pattering on the tarpaulin sheet used to cover the front side of the shop.

- Advertisement -

Blue tarpaulin sheets cover the front of all idol-making workshops in Pandu as the workers scurry to complete the idols, with rains refusing to stop giving them anxious time.

Faces fraught with concern, their hands move with dexterity in bringing alive the idols of clay in the form of Goddess Durga and her entourage as they sound confident of meeting the deadlines.

“We have made a commitment to deliver by Panchami and we will do so. Gods will help us, we know,” Ratan Paul added optimistically.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, the city has received 106.4 mm of rain this month so far.

It has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till October nine, with a prediction for rain or thunderstorm for October 10-11 in its weekly weather report for Guwahati.

The city has been receiving rain for the past few days, also leading to waterlogging problems in many parts. (PTI)

8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India will lead in global defence exports: DRDO chairman

The Hills Times -
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India