Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Imposed on NH-27 for Stormwater Drain Work

The rules will be in force from March 5, 2025, up to the time of completion of the construction activity.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 4: Guwahati Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory on the proposed development of an RCC stormwater drain on the southern side of NH-27, from Koomber Tea Warehouse near Hindustan Tower to Basistha Chariali, for surface runoff diversion from the catchment area of the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The traffic movement will be prohibited on the stretch to facilitate public safety, particularly for vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled people, while emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders will also be given free passage.

The rules will be in force from March 5, 2025, up to the time of completion of the construction activity. Plying of all the vehicles on the service road from Tripura Gali under bridge to Basistha Chariali, from Khanapara side to Basistha/Garchuk side, will be halted from 5 am onwards.

Vehicles from Khanapara side towards Basistha Chariali or Basistha Mandir through the service road will be diverted at Tripura Gali under bridge point.

Commuters can either turn left towards Patarkuchi via Patarkuchi Road-Basistha Mandir Road or turn right towards the opposite service road and go via Basistha Chariali-Basistha Mandir Road.

But, vehicles from Khanapara side towards Jayanagar Chariali can use the service road of Basistha Flyover-Tripura Gali under bridge-Jayanagar Road as before.

There will be no ban on the Basistha Flyover, and traffic from Khanapara to Jalukbari and from Jalukbari to Khanapara can move as usual.

Guwahati Traffic Police has appealed to the people to follow the advisory and cooperate in the larger interest of society and safety of the general public.