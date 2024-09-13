Guwahati’s Catamaran Service for Tourists Set to Launch in September

HT Digital

September 13, Friday: Guwahati is gearing up to launch its much-awaited catamaran service for tourists this September, offering a new and exciting way to explore the scenic beauty of the Brahmaputra River. The initiative, spearheaded by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department of Assam, aims to boost tourism in the region by providing an enhanced river cruising experience.

The catamaran, a sleek and modern watercraft designed for comfort and stability, will operate on a route that showcases some of the most picturesque views along the Brahmaputra. Tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy panoramic vistas of the riverfront, lush landscapes, and iconic landmarks, such as the Umananda Temple and the historic Saraighat Bridge.

According to officials, the service will feature multiple daily trips, catering to both local and international visitors. The catamaran is equipped with safety measures, comfortable seating, and amenities to ensure a pleasant journey. Additionally, onboard services such as refreshments and guided tours are expected to be offered, enriching the overall experience for passengers.

The introduction of the catamaran service is part of the Assam government’s broader plan to develop the state’s river tourism potential. “This initiative will not only enhance the tourist experience but also promote sustainable water transport on the Brahmaputra,” said an IWT Department representative.

Local businesses and stakeholders have welcomed the move, seeing it as a positive step toward revitalizing Guwahati’s tourism sector after the challenges posed by the pandemic. The service is expected to attract a large number of tourists, providing a boost to the local economy.

With its scheduled launch in September, the catamaran service promises to add a new dimension to Guwahati’s tourism offerings, allowing visitors to experience the city’s rich cultural and natural heritage from a unique vantage point.