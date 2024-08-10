Heavy Rain Triggers Fresh Traffic Alert in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: Authorities in Guwahati have issued a fresh traffic alert following heavy rainfall that has inundated several parts of the city. The continuous downpour has led to waterlogging in key areas, prompting the administration to take immediate measures to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

Motorists have been advised to avoid certain routes that are prone to severe congestion and waterlogging. The city’s traffic police are actively monitoring the affected areas and have implemented diversions where necessary to ease the flow of vehicles.

The affected areas in Guwahati include Rukminigaon, PIBCO Point on GS Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Survey-Beltola Road, Zoo Road, Hatigaon Road, SFS School, Satgaon, GNB Road, Boripara, Boragaon, Chandmari and Commerce College Point.

Commuters are advised to avoid taking these roads in case of heavy rainfall and to obey traffic diversions /regulations implemented by Guwahati Traffic Police.



The heavy rainfall has once again highlighted the challenges posed by inadequate drainage systems in the city, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and plan their travel accordingly to avoid getting stranded.

In addition to the traffic advisory, the administration has also requested citizens to report any instances of severe waterlogging or road damage to the relevant authorities. Efforts are being made to clear blocked drains and alleviate the situation as swiftly as possible.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the rainfall, the traffic police have assured the public that they are working tirelessly to restore normalcy and minimize disruption.

For any traffic related query , citizens may contact Traffic Control Room at the following phone numbers:

Traffic Control Room : +91 3612730989 +916026176755 +91 6901269006