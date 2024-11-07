24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Traffic restrictions in Guwahati issued for Chhath Puja on November 7, 8

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: In preparation for the Chhath Puja celebrations on November 7 and 8, 2024, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, has announced several traffic restrictions and diversions in the city to manage the flow of vehicles and ensure the safety of devotees, a press release said on Thursday.

The measures will be in place from 1:00 PM on November 7 until the departure of devotees on November 8.

No commercial goods or heavy vehicles will be permitted to enter Guwahati City from noon on November 7 until the completion of rituals on November 8.

Only vehicles carrying puja materials and devotees will be allowed on MG Road between Machkhowa and the Chief Justice Bungalow.

Additionally, vehicles such as hand carts, rickshaws, and pony carts are restricted on MG Road from Machkhowa to the Chief Justice Bungalow Point from 11:00 AM on November 7 until the departure of devotees from Sukreswar Ghat on November 8.

Meanwhile, city buses from Khanapara toward Bharalumukh will be diverted via G.S. Road and AT Road, avoiding Panbazar. Similarly, inter-district and rural service buses from Jalukbari will be rerouted via NH-27 at Jalukbari.

All vehicles, including city buses, will also be diverted at Machkhowa toward Panbazar or AT Road. Vehicles moving toward Chandmari or Latasil will turn at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point and head toward FC Road.

Additionally, vehicles will be diverted at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point toward Bharalumukh side.

Light vehicles will be diverted at the Planetarium Point toward Lamb Road, FC Road, Tayebulla Point, and GNB Road, leading to NB Hall.

Furthermore, vehicles carrying devotees from Bharalumukh will have designated parking at Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road, and MG Road market side.

AT Road from Bharalumukh to Panbazar Over Bridge, MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, and TRP Road will not permit parking from 7:00 AM on November 7 until the completion of rituals on November 8.

Meanwhile, heavy trucks and commercial vehicles are prohibited from parking on TRP Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, Kedar Road, and other specified roads from 7:00 AM on November 7 until the completion of rituals on November 8.

The Hills Times
