Himanta Biswa Sarma Instructs Guwahati Police to Review Traffic in Cycle Factory

HT Digital

July 17, Wednesday: In a proactive measure to address the growing traffic concerns, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the Guwahati police to review and improve the traffic situation in the Cycle Factory area. This directive comes as part of ongoing efforts to tackle congestion and ensure a smoother flow of vehicles in this busy part of the city.

The Chief Minister’s order highlights the need for immediate assessment and intervention to alleviate the traffic woes faced by commuters. The Cycle Factory area, known for its heavy vehicular movement, has been a significant point of concern for both residents and authorities.

In response to the CM’s directive, the Guwahati police are expected to conduct a thorough review of the current traffic conditions and identify the primary causes of congestion. This will involve analyzing traffic patterns, peak hours, and existing road infrastructure to develop effective strategies for traffic management.

Authorities have assured the public that steps will be taken to implement necessary improvements promptly. These measures may include better traffic signal management, enhanced road signage, and possible infrastructural upgrades to accommodate the increasing volume of vehicles.

The review and subsequent actions aim to provide long-term solutions to the traffic issues in the Cycle Factory area, ensuring a more efficient and safer commute for all. The government’s commitment to addressing urban traffic problems underscores its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Guwahati.