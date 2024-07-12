30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 12, 2024
Traffic Diversions Announced Due to Cycle Factory Flyover Construction

HT Digital

July 12, Friday: In light of the ongoing construction activities for the Cycle Factory Flyover, the District Administration has announced significant changes to traffic routes to ensure smooth progress and public safety. The revised traffic regulations, effective immediately, are as follows:

  1. No Commercial Vehicles: No goods-carrying or commercial vehicles will be permitted to ply from either side – from Cycle Factory to Bishnupur Tiniali and from Bishnupur Tiniali to Cycle Factory point – until the completion of the proposed construction.
  2. One-Way Traffic: The stretch between Cycle Factory and Birubari Tiniali will be converted into a one-way route.
  3. Traffic Diversions:
    • Vehicles coming from Lalganesh/Cycle Factory will be diverted at the Cycle Factory point towards Bishnupur Road.
    • Vehicles coming from Arya Nagar/Birubari Tiniali will be allowed to travel only from Birubari Tiniali towards Cycle Factory point.

The administration urges all citizens to adhere to the new traffic guidelines to avoid congestion and ensure the safety of both commuters and construction workers. These measures will remain in place until the completion of the Cycle Factory Flyover construction project.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on further notifications regarding traffic arrangements and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth transition during this period.

