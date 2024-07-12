Traffic Diversions Announced Due to Cycle Factory Flyover Construction

HT Digital
July 12, Friday: In light of the ongoing construction activities for the Cycle Factory Flyover, the District Administration has announced significant changes to traffic routes to ensure smooth progress and public safety. The revised traffic regulations, effective immediately, are as follows:
The administration urges all citizens to adhere to the new traffic guidelines to avoid congestion and ensure the safety of both commuters and construction workers. These measures will remain in place until the completion of the Cycle Factory Flyover construction project.
Residents are encouraged to stay updated on further notifications regarding traffic arrangements and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth transition during this period.