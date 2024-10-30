IISF 2024 to showcase India’s science and tech vision at IIT Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 is being organised at IIT Guwahati from November 30, 2024 to December 3, 2024 under the theme, ‘Transforming India into a Science and Technology Driven Global Manufacturing Hub’. A curtain-raiser for the 10th edition of IISF 2024 was held at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, on Tuesday. This year, CSIR is coordinating the organisation of this mega event along with various scientific departments and Vijnana Bharati. This IISF is particularly special as it is being held in the North-East region of India for the first time.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the media, Dr Jagvir Singh, scientist-G from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, government of India, mentioned that ‘Sagarika– The Tale of Earth Sciences’, which includes Meteorology, Oceanography, and Ecology, is one of the 25 important thematic events. The Ministry of Earth Sciences is one of the co-organising ministries along with CSIR, DST, DBT, DoS, and DAE. He added that to improve meteorological services, the Central Government has launched a significant project titled ‘Mission Mausam’. He also noted that India ranks among the top five countries with computational facilities for weather forecasting.

Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, director of CSIR-NIIST, Rajib Sarma from Vijnana Bharati, Guwahati, and Prof Subhendu S Bag from IIT Guwahati graced the occasion. In his welcome address, KN Mohan, scientist-G and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, highlighted the indigenous development of various weather monitoring sensors and Heliport Aviation Weather Observing Systems by the India Meteorological Department, which cater to weather services for helicopter operations, including in the North-Eastern states. Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, scientist-F, expressed gratitude to all attendees and the media for their presence and support in making the IISF a grand success.