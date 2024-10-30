24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

IISF 2024 to showcase India’s science and tech vision at IIT Guwahati

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 is being organised at IIT Guwahati from November 30, 2024 to December 3, 2024 under the theme, ‘Transforming India into a Science and Technology Driven Global Manufacturing Hub’. A curtain-raiser for the 10th edition of IISF 2024 was held at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, on Tuesday. This year, CSIR is coordinating the organisation of this mega event along with various scientific departments and Vijnana Bharati. This IISF is particularly special as it is being held in the North-East region of India for the first time. 

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the media, Dr Jagvir Singh, scientist-G from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, government of India, mentioned that ‘Sagarika– The Tale of Earth Sciences’, which includes Meteorology, Oceanography, and Ecology, is one of the 25 important thematic events. The Ministry of Earth Sciences is one of the co-organising ministries along with CSIR, DST, DBT, DoS, and DAE. He added that to improve meteorological services, the Central Government has launched a significant project titled ‘Mission Mausam’. He also noted that India ranks among the top five countries with computational facilities for weather forecasting.

Related Posts:

Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, director of CSIR-NIIST, Rajib Sarma from Vijnana Bharati, Guwahati, and Prof Subhendu S Bag from IIT Guwahati graced the occasion. In his welcome address, KN Mohan, scientist-G and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, highlighted the indigenous development of various weather monitoring sensors and Heliport Aviation Weather Observing Systems by the India Meteorological Department, which cater to weather services for helicopter operations, including in the North-Eastern states. Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, scientist-F, expressed gratitude to all attendees and the media for their presence and support in making the IISF a grand success.

Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Time’s up for Justin Trudeau

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway