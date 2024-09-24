Kamrup (M) Admin withdraws school holiday as weather improves

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: The Kamrup Metropolitan Administration has revoked the previously announced school holiday order due to improved weather conditions since Monday evening, the district administration announced on Tuesday.

In an official notification issued on the micro-blogging site X on September 24, 2024, the District Elementary Education Officer cum District Mission Coordinator of Kamrup Metro stated that the previous order dated September 23, 2024, has been withdrawn with the permission of the District Commissioner.

However, the earlier order issued on September 20, 2024, regarding the change in school timings from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM will remain in effect until further notice.

Additionally, all government, provincialized, and private schools in Kamrup Metro are directed to continue with normal classes starting from September 25, 2024.

The administration has further emphasized that this order comes into immediate effect, and all concerned authorities, including school principals and officials, have been notified accordingly.